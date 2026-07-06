First Onsite Property Restoration Miami Branch Becomes Relief Hub for Venezuela Earthquake Survivors

First Onsite Property Restoration announced that its Miami Branch, in partnership with the CAI (Community Association Institute) Southeast Florida Chapter, is hosting a humanitarian relief collection drive to support the people of Venezuela in the wake of devastating earthquakes. The drive will accept donations of essential non-perishable supplies at First Onsite’s Doral location, (701 NW 87th Ave., Suite 200, Doral, FL 33172) weekdays from July 8 through July 16, between 12:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m.

Collected items will be transported to Global Empowerment Mission, a trusted humanitarian partner, which will facilitate distribution to those most in need in Venezuela. No monetary donations will be accepted, as the drive focuses exclusively on in-kind goods that can be delivered directly to affected communities.

“When disaster strikes, the most powerful response is a community coming together with purpose. In our work restoring properties after catastrophic weather events, we see firsthand how recovery depends on more than physical repairs—it’s also about helping people regain stability in their lives and move forward,” said Yami Ceballos, general manager at First Onsite, Miami. “That’s what drives us to restore, rebuild, and rise.”

The CAI Southeast Florida Chapter, which serves condominium associations and community association professionals throughout the region, is organizing the logistics and volunteer coordination for the initiative. Transportation support is being provided by community volunteers, with First Onsite contributing equipment and operational resources to ensure efficient collection and delivery.

“The need in Venezuela is urgent and ongoing. Families are facing shortages of food, medicine, and basic hygiene supplies. Every item donated, whether it’s a can of tuna, a box of diapers, or a first aid kit, represents real relief for a real family. We encourage the entire South Florida community to stop by, bring what they can, and join us in this effort,” said Joe Napoli, CAI Southeast Florida Chapter chapter executive director.

The following sealed, new, and non-expired items are welcome:

Non-Perishable Food: rice, beans, pasta, flour, powdered milk, oatmeal, canned tuna, canned chicken, canned vegetables, peanut butter, and crackers.

rice, beans, pasta, flour, powdered milk, oatmeal, canned tuna, canned chicken, canned vegetables, peanut butter, and crackers. Baby Supplies (sealed/new): formula, diapers, wipes, bottles, pacifiers, and baby food.

formula, diapers, wipes, bottles, pacifiers, and baby food. Hygiene Products (sealed/new): soap, toothpaste, toothbrushes, deodorant, toilet paper, feminine hygiene products, and hand sanitizer.

soap, toothpaste, toothbrushes, deodorant, toilet paper, feminine hygiene products, and hand sanitizer. Medical Supplies (sealed/new): first aid kits, adhesive bandages, medical tape, alcohol pads, antiseptic wipes, disposable gloves, and face masks.

first aid kits, adhesive bandages, medical tape, alcohol pads, antiseptic wipes, disposable gloves, and face masks. Temporary Household Needs (new): duct tape, KN95 masks, work gloves, large industrial trash bags, work boots (all sizes), and disposable gloves.

For health and safety reasons, damaged, expired, or opened items cannot be accepted.