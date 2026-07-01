Read the July/August 2026 Issue of CMM Online

July 1, 2026Cleanfax Staff
CMM issue

The July/August issue of Cleaning & Maintenance Management is now available in a digital format.

Highlighting the challenges in long-term care facility maintenance, the issue details methods for cleaning in a way that protects facility inhabitants while meeting infection control requirements. It highlights employee recognition and compensation strategies that result in retention of your valued cleaning team members.

The latest CMM edition also reveals design ideas, dispenser choices, and maintenance practices that make restroom cleaning easier for custodians and enhances the restroom experience for visitors, particularly older users. It breaks down facility maintenance budgeting strategies for 2027 that ensure flexibility when unexpected events arise.

Here’s a quick look at what you’ll find in this issue:

Check out the table of contents to see all this edition of CMM has to offer, including a Restroom Care Showcase.

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