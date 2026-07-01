Read the July/August 2026 Issue of CMM Online
The July/August issue of Cleaning & Maintenance Management is now available in a digital format.
Highlighting the challenges in long-term care facility maintenance, the issue details methods for cleaning in a way that protects facility inhabitants while meeting infection control requirements. It highlights employee recognition and compensation strategies that result in retention of your valued cleaning team members.
The latest CMM edition also reveals design ideas, dispenser choices, and maintenance practices that make restroom cleaning easier for custodians and enhances the restroom experience for visitors, particularly older users. It breaks down facility maintenance budgeting strategies for 2027 that ensure flexibility when unexpected events arise.
Here’s a quick look at what you’ll find in this issue:
- Protecting Long-Term Care Residents: Cleaning is only one part of contractors’ responsibility when tending to the vulnerable
- Employee Retention Goes Beyond Financial Compensation: Training and recognition create a dedicated cleaning team
- Inclusive Restrooms Take on Ageism: How to create a restroom older adults want to revisit
- Facility Budgets Go Beyond Number Crunching: Combine data with flexibility for a 2027 budget that works in the real world
- Redefining the Restroom Experience Through Functional Modernization: Next-generation dispensers and data-driven insights benefit users and maintainers
- Bridging the Generational Gap in Facility Management: Aligning careers goals and communication styles can bond multigenerational teams and inspire future leaders
Check out the table of contents to see all this edition of CMM has to offer, including a Restroom Care Showcase.