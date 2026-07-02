ISSA’s Video and Podcast Programming Surpasses 1M in First Half of 2026

ISSA Media has reached another major milestone, surpassing 1 million video views and podcast downloads in the first six months of 2026, demonstrating the growing demand for trusted, industry-focused content within the global cleaning and facility solutions community.

Additionally, the association’s YouTube channel now boasts more than 40,000 subscribers across the commercial cleaning, facility solutions, specialty cleaning, and disaster restoration industries, with a cumulative lifetime view count of more than 12.5 million.

The achievement reflects the continued expansion of ISSA’s multimedia strategy, which includes video interviews, industry news updates, educational programming, event coverage, podcasts, webinars, and expert discussions designed to help cleaning professionals navigate an increasingly complex business environment.

All that video and podcast content also finds its way onto the media platforms in the form of feature articles and industry announcements. Those platforms include issa.com, cmmonline.com, and cleanfax.com, among others. Popular programs such as Straight Talk, Take 5 With Cleanfax, Beyond the Surface, Leadership in Motion, and a growing lineup of specialty content continue to attract viewers

“Reaching one million views in just six months is far more than a number—it represents a global audience that is actively seeking knowledge, ideas, and solutions,” said Jeff Cross, ISSA Media Director. “Every view and podcast download represents someone investing time to become a better leader, operator, technician, distributor, manufacturer, or service provider. That’s incredibly rewarding for our entire team.”

The milestone highlights the increasing role video content plays in professional development and industry engagement. ISSA’s programming covers topics ranging from cleaning for health and facility management to restoration, technology, workforce development, sustainability, government affairs, leadership, and business growth.

“Our mission has always been to help industry professionals stay informed and stay ahead,” Cross said. “Whether someone is watching or listening from a distributor’s office in North America, a manufacturing facility in Europe, a cleaning company in Australia, or a healthcare facility in Asia, they are part of a global community that values education and continuous improvement.”

Throughout the first half of 2026, ISSA Media produced hundreds of pieces of content across multiple platforms, including video interviews with industry leaders, conference coverage, advocacy updates, educational programs, and thought-leadership discussions. from around the world.

According to Kim Althoff, Executive Director of ISSA, the milestone also demonstrates the value ISSA delivers to its members beyond events, publications, and training programs.

“One of the greatest benefits of ISSA membership is access to information and connections that help organizations grow and succeed,” Althoff said. “Our content strategy is designed to keep members informed about emerging trends, regulatory developments, business opportunities, and innovative solutions. When our audience grows, the industry’s collective knowledge grows with it.”

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Learn more about ISSA membership here.