See What’s Inside the Latest Edition of INCLEAN Magazine

July 6, 2026Cleanfax Staff
INCLEAN Winter 2026

The winter edition of INCLEAN, serving the cleaning industry in the Southern Hemisphere, has arrived, and as anticipation builds for ISSA Cleaning & Hygiene Expo 2026, this edition explores trends and opportunities driving progress across cleaning, restoration, and facilities management. INCLEAN’s preshow edition arrives at a moment of momentum for the sector, with innovation moving quickly across cleaning, restoration, and facilities management while businesses continue navigating economic pressure, workforce demands, and rising expectations around safety and accountability.

Inside, INCLEAN highlights the future of the industry through our Emerging Leaders finalists, a group bringing fresh thinking, technical skill, and strong leadership to the profession.

The edition also arrives during NAIDOC Week, highlighting First Nations cleaning businesses advocating for greater visibility and participation across the sector. The feature captures the strength, vision, and determination of First Nations operators pushing for greater visibility, stronger partnerships, and meaningful economic participation across the sector.

Across the feature pages, INCLEAN examines the growing pressure on restoration professionals to deliver rigorous evidence and transparent reporting, where accountability sits firmly at the center of remediation work. The issue also explores how science, behavior, and front-line cleaning practices are converging to strengthen viral defense across healthcare and public environments.

From sustainability and smarter chemical choices to leadership, innovation, and operational excellence, INCLEAN’s winter edition offers valuable insights for professionals across the industry.

Read the latest issue online today.

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