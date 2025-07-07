Read the July/August 2025 Issue of CMM Online

The July/August issue of Cleaning & Maintenance Management is now available in a digital format.

This edition focuses on restroom care, such as the proper handling of biohazardous waste and the selection of dispensers, smart technology, and other restroom investments to improve facility image. It explains the benefits of scheduling school floor care during the summer months and the risks of contracting infectious diseases in evacuation shelters. The newest CMM edition also offers tips on staying on top of cleaning product inventory and best practices for improving indoor air to protect the health of those with allergies and asthma.

Here’s a quick look at what you’ll find in this issue:

Safety First: Handling and Disposal of Biohazardous Waste in Restrooms

Prioritize training and protocols to protect cleaning teams from exposure to bodily fluids

Ace School Floor Care

Five strategies for using summer break to your advantage

Invest in Sinks and Toilets, Not Boardrooms

Want to improve your facility’s image? Start with the restroom

Preparing Evacuation Shelters for Hurricanes and Other Natural Disasters

GBAC STAR facilities are ready for inclement weather

Inventory Control in Tight Quarters

Storage, purchasing, and technology solutions will keep your cleaning business well-stocked

QR Codes Versus Sensors

Choosing the right data strategy for smart restrooms

Maintaining Optimal IAQ for Health

Tips to protect your facility’s allergy and asthma sufferers

The Dispenser Design Dilemma

Facilities seek designs that meet both custodian and consumer needs

Brush Up on Resilient Flooring

Proper floor care starts with knowing what you’re walking on

Check out the table of contents to see all this edition of CMM has to offer including a restroom care showcase.