Read the July/August 2025 Issue of CMM Online
The July/August issue of Cleaning & Maintenance Management is now available in a digital format.
This edition focuses on restroom care, such as the proper handling of biohazardous waste and the selection of dispensers, smart technology, and other restroom investments to improve facility image. It explains the benefits of scheduling school floor care during the summer months and the risks of contracting infectious diseases in evacuation shelters. The newest CMM edition also offers tips on staying on top of cleaning product inventory and best practices for improving indoor air to protect the health of those with allergies and asthma.
Here’s a quick look at what you’ll find in this issue:
Safety First: Handling and Disposal of Biohazardous Waste in Restrooms
Prioritize training and protocols to protect cleaning teams from exposure to bodily fluids
Ace School Floor Care
Five strategies for using summer break to your advantage
Invest in Sinks and Toilets, Not Boardrooms
Want to improve your facility’s image? Start with the restroom
Preparing Evacuation Shelters for Hurricanes and Other Natural Disasters
GBAC STAR facilities are ready for inclement weather
Inventory Control in Tight Quarters
Storage, purchasing, and technology solutions will keep your cleaning business well-stocked
QR Codes Versus Sensors
Choosing the right data strategy for smart restrooms
Maintaining Optimal IAQ for Health
Tips to protect your facility’s allergy and asthma sufferers
The Dispenser Design Dilemma
Facilities seek designs that meet both custodian and consumer needs
Brush Up on Resilient Flooring
Proper floor care starts with knowing what you’re walking on
Check out the table of contents to see all this edition of CMM has to offer including a restroom care showcase.