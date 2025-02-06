Read the January/February 2025 Issue of CMM Online

The January/February issue of Cleaning & Maintenance Management is now available in a digital format.

This edition focuses on infection prevention strategies, such as the implementation of artificial intelligence (AI) technology to predict the next infectious disease outbreak in your facility or to train your staff on proper hand-hygiene techniques. It explains the proper use of various disinfectant active ingredients, and it explores one-step disinfecting solutions for busy college campuses. The newest CMM edition offers best practices for keeping your staff safe—such as ergonomic vacuuming practices—and reveals the benefits of accessible eyewashes and showers in the case of hazardous substance exposures.

Here’s a quick look at what you’ll find in this issue:

Check out the table of contents to see all this edition of CMM has to offer including an infection prevention showcase and an ATP test case study.