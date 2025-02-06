Read the January/February 2025 Issue of CMM Online

February 6, 2025Cleanfax Staff
CMM digital edition

The January/February issue of Cleaning & Maintenance Management is now available in a digital format.

This edition focuses on infection prevention strategies, such as the implementation of artificial intelligence (AI) technology to predict the next infectious disease outbreak in your facility or to train your staff on proper hand-hygiene techniques. It explains the proper use of various disinfectant active ingredients, and it explores one-step disinfecting solutions for busy college campuses. The newest CMM edition offers best practices for keeping your staff safe—such as ergonomic vacuuming practices—and reveals the benefits of accessible eyewashes and showers in the case of hazardous substance exposures.

Here’s a quick look at what you’ll find in this issue:

Check out the table of contents to see all this edition of CMM has to offer including an infection prevention showcase and an ATP test case study.

Read Cleanfax Staff's Posts

Cleanfax Staff

Cleanfax provides cleaning and restoration professionals with information designed to help them manage and grow their businesses.

Follow Cleanfax Staff

Related Posts

ISSA Scholars

Applications Now Open for ISSA 2025–2026 Scholars

ISSA / News
Violand Management Associates GPS Podcast

Violand Management Associates Launches Podcast

News
Portrait of mature male engineer looking upwards with his arms crossed at construction site

Construction Hiring Lowest Since April 2020

Labor / News
hands forming hearts

BluSky Supports More Than 250 Charities Nationwide

Community Outreach / News
EPA

EPA Launches Largest Wildfire Hazardous Material Removal Effort in Agency History

Disasters / News
Authority Brands 800x533

DRYmedic Restoration Services and The Cleaning Authority Add Franchises

Growth & Acquisitions / News

Share This Article

Join Our Newsletter

Expert Videos

Popular Content

Screenshot

Concrete Wars: Go to Battle With Ameripolish on Your Side

CoreLogic Straighttalk 800

Efficiency Meets Innovation: CoreLogic Revolutionizes Water Damage Restoration With Mitigate

ServiceMonster

ServiceMonster: All-in-One Client and Job Management Platform Built for Carpet and Floor Cleaners

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation: How to Turbocharge Your Restoration Project Strategies

Erin Hynum

Revolutionizing Restoration: Introducing the DryMAX XL Pro Dehumidifier

Polls

How much does your company invest annually in training and education?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...