Read the January/February 2025 Issue of CMM Online
The January/February issue of Cleaning & Maintenance Management is now available in a digital format.
This edition focuses on infection prevention strategies, such as the implementation of artificial intelligence (AI) technology to predict the next infectious disease outbreak in your facility or to train your staff on proper hand-hygiene techniques. It explains the proper use of various disinfectant active ingredients, and it explores one-step disinfecting solutions for busy college campuses. The newest CMM edition offers best practices for keeping your staff safe—such as ergonomic vacuuming practices—and reveals the benefits of accessible eyewashes and showers in the case of hazardous substance exposures.
Here’s a quick look at what you’ll find in this issue:
- AI Enhances the Human Touch in Infection Prevention: Artificial intelligence plays a vital role in the fight against healthcare-acquired infections.
- Flush Out Facility Hazards: Safeguard workers with emergency eyewashes and showers.
- Vacuuming Doesn’t Need to Hurt: Nine essential ergonomic vacuuming practices to prevent strain and boost efficiency.
- FAQs on Disinfectant Active Ingredients: Q&A addresses usage directions and safety protocols for popular disinfecting products.
- Clean Spaces Equal Healthier Lives: The urgent case for safer cleaning practices.
- Wipe Up Germs This Cold and Flu Season: Busy college campuses require efficient disinfectant solutions.
Check out the table of contents to see all this edition of CMM has to offer including an infection prevention showcase and an ATP test case study.