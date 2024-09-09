Raj Manickam Receives the 2024 Ralph Bloss Humanitarian Award

Raj Manickam, SteamMaster Restoration and Cleaning CEO and co-owner in Minturn, Colorado, is the recipient of the 2024 Ralph Bloss Humanitarian Award, which was presented at The Experience Convention and Trade Show in Las Vegas on Sept. 4.

The Ralph Bloss Humanitarian Award “honors members of the cleaning and restoration industry whose compassion, self-sacrifice, leadership and creativity produce significant and outstanding benefits for mankind,” according to Doyle Bloss, Ralph’s son. “The award may be presented to any member of the cleaning and restoration industry, who is nominated by another member of the industry.”

Only other members of the industry may nominate another member of the industry for the award. This is not an award simply recognizing achievement within the industry, but rather nominees should be involved in humanitarian efforts within his or her community and with other cleaning and restoration professionals.

To learn more about Manickam and his charitable efforts, watch the video below!

