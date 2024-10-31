PuroVet Program Helps Veterans Achieve Entrepreneurial Success

PuroClean debuted their PuroVet program, a servant-based, system-backed partnership established to create entrepreneurial opportunities for veterans. The PuroVet program offers a 25% discount on the initial franchise fee. With this program, veterans are equipped with the tools and support they need to achieve franchise ownership and thrive as entrepreneurs.

“At PuroClean, we empower individuals with the tools and support they need to transition into successful business ownership,” said Mark Davis, PuroClean CEO and chairman. “One in seven PuroClean franchisees are veterans. The PuroVet program allows veterans to join a thriving network of mentors and peers who understand the challenges and rewards of being a veteran entrepreneur. Whether or not someone has previously considered owning a business, we help them realize their potential and achieve their goals with confidence.”

The PuroVet program aligns with PuroClean’s long-standing mission of community service and leadership. Veterans who join the program are provided with a franchise system that sets them up for success, from initial comprehensive training in sales, technology and marketing, to ongoing operational and financial support.

“PuroVet is more than just a franchise opportunity—it’s a community built on shared values of service, integrity, and leadership,” said Steve White, PuroClean president and a U.S. military veteran himself. “We understand what it means to transition from military service to civilian life, and we’re proud to stand behind veterans as they take the next step in their careers. Our veteran franchisees have consistently demonstrated exceptional leadership and dedication, and we’re eager to welcome more veterans into the PuroClean family.”

PuroClean–a 5-star VetFran-certified business–is dedicated to helping veterans create a better life for themselves, well beyond the PuroVet program. PuroClean provides veterans with an honest and supportive pathway to business ownership. The program’s purpose is to empower veterans to leverage their skills, leadership, and discipline in ways that positively impact their lives and communities.

The 25% discount– one of the largest franchise fee discounts in the industry–ensures veterans can begin their entrepreneurial journey with the support needed for long-term success. Veterans are encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity to step into a proven business model that allows them to make a difference in their communities while securing a stable future for their families.

For more information about the PuroVet program please click here.