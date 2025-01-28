PuroVet Program Empowers Veterans for Business Success

PuroVet, PuroClean‘s veteran-focused franchise program, continues to gain significant support from the military community for its commitment to empowering veterans through business ownership. Designed to harness the resilience, leadership, and dedication ingrained in military service members, the PuroVet program equips veterans with the tools, support, and opportunities needed to build successful franchise businesses.

“As a retired Marine Corps General and now a U.S. Congressman, I’ve seen firsthand the resilience, leadership, and dedication veterans bring to every mission,” said Congressman Jack Bergman, U.S. Marine Corps Lieutenant General (Ret.). “The PuroVet program embodies these qualities by providing veterans with the tools, support, and opportunities they need to succeed in business. This initiative is more than just awarding franchises—it’s about empowering veterans to build lasting legacies and strengthen our communities. Together, this effort ensures that our nation’s heroes continue to serve and lead, transforming their hard-earned skills into tangible success that benefits our communities for generations to come.”

The PuroVet program not only offers discounted franchise fees for veterans, but also assists them in navigating financing options, including SBA-backed loans and veteran-exclusive funding opportunities. With the disaster restoration industry valued at US$210 billion and growing due to climate change and increasing property damage incidents, PuroVet offers a stable, recurring revenue stream for veteran entrepreneurs.

Frank Torre, Vice Chairman of PuroClean and the driving force behind the PuroVet initiative, believes in providing veterans with more than just a business opportunity. Torre’s personal connection to military service runs deep—his father was a proud Marine veteran who served in World War II as part of the elite Carlson’s Raiders unit. This family legacy of service fuels Torre’s passion for supporting veterans as they transition into business ownership.

“At PuroClean, we understand the value veterans bring to the table,” Torre said. “PuroVet is about honoring their service by equipping them with a proven business model, industry-leading training, and unwavering support. We are committed to helping our veterans achieve lasting success in the disaster restoration industry.”

By blending military-honed leadership skills with PuroClean’s established business framework, the PuroVet program is shaping a new generation of veteran entrepreneurs who continue to serve and lead in their communities. This initiative stands as a testament to the enduring impact veterans can make when given the right resources and support.

Learn more about PuroVet and take the first step toward building your legacy by visiting PuroVet.com or calling us at 855-PUROVET today.