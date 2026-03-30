PuroClean’s PuroVet Program Supports Roof Replacement at Michigan AMVETS Lodge

PuroClean’s veteran-focused PuroVet Program has contributed funding to support the roof replacement at the AMVETS Lodge in Higgins Lake, Michigan. The project will help restore a vital community hub for local veterans after years of deterioration caused by exposure and structural wear.

The AMVETS Higgins Lake Lodge has served for decades as a center for camaraderie, peer support, and community engagement, but a failing roof threatened the building’s usability and long-term sustainability. Through PuroClean’s contribution, the lodge can now move forward with critical repairs that will preserve its role as a cornerstone of the local veteran community.

The initiative was led by Frank Torre, PuroClean vice chairman and champion of the PuroVet Program, whose commitment to supporting veteran communities continues to drive meaningful impact beyond business development. Recognizing the lodge’s importance as a gathering space for veterans and their families, Torre mobilized resources and support to ensure the facility can remain safe, functional, and accessible for years to come.

“Supporting veterans has always been at the heart of what we do through the PuroVet Program,” Torre said. “When we learned about the condition of the Higgins Lake lodge and how important it is to the local veteran community, it was clear that we needed to step in and help. This space represents connection, support, and shared experience for those who have served, and we’re honored to play a role in helping preserve it.”

The restoration project will help ensure the lodge can continue serving as a safe and welcoming environment for veterans and their families for years to come. Nat Pulizzi, commander of AMVETS Michigan, expressed appreciation for the support and the importance of partnerships that help sustain veteran organizations.

“On behalf of AMVETS Michigan, we extend our sincere appreciation to Frank Torre for stepping forward and driving this initiative, as well as to Mark Davis for their support and commitment to our mission,” Pulizzi said. “Their generosity ensures that our Higgins Lake Lodge remains a safe and welcoming place where veterans can gather, connect, and continue supporting one another.”

The roof replacement project represents more than a structural improvement—it ensures the continuity of meetings, events, and support services that strengthen veteran relationships and promote well-being across generations. PuroClean’s involvement highlights the company’s commitment to using its resources and leadership to support those who have served, reinforcing the mission of the PuroVet Program to empower veterans and strengthen the communities they call home.