PuroClean Strengthens Commitment to Veteran Entrepreneurship

PuroClean reaffirmed its unwavering support for veterans at the 2025 PuroClean International Convention in Grapevine, Texas. Among the convention’s many highlights was the PuroVet Forum—an inspiring event celebrating service, community, and the powerful role veterans play across the PuroClean franchise network.

The PuroVet Forum featured a candid and emotional conversation between Frank Torre, PuroClean vice chairman, and Steve White, PuroClean president, chief operating officer, and U.S. Army veteran, who shared how military values of leadership, discipline, and service continue to shape the culture and success of PuroClean. The discussion underscored how the PuroVet Program has become more than just a franchise incentive—it’s a national movement empowering veterans to transition successfully into civilian business ownership.

A solemn tribute was held in honor of Frank Torre Sr., a U.S. Marine and decorated member of the elite WWII Carlson’s Raiders, whose legacy of courage and service continues to inspire the PuroVet initiative. The tribute was accompanied by a color guard presentation, bringing attendees to their feet in reflection and respect.

“At PuroClean, we don’t just offer a franchise—we offer a community,” Torre sid. “Veterans are leaders, problem solvers, and purpose-driven professionals. The PuroVet Program is built to honor those traits and help veterans thrive in a system that supports their journey.”

White echoed the sentiment: “As a veteran myself, I know firsthand how military experience prepares you for the challenges of business ownership. With our PuroVet Program, we’re proud to offer veterans the structure, support, and opportunity they deserve.”

Through the PuroVet Program, eligible veterans receive a 25% discount on the initial franchise fee, access to a nationwide network of fellow veterans, regularly scheduled open forum peer discussions designed to strengthen veteran engagement, one-on-one mentorship, and comprehensive training to support long-term business success. Today, one in seven PuroClean franchise owners are veterans, a testament to the program’s impact and the brand’s ongoing commitment to empowering those who have served. PuroClean continues to expand its veteran recruitment campaign nationwide, welcoming new veteran owners to its network each year.

Recognizing that military service instills leadership, resilience, and a deep commitment to community, PuroClean launched the PuroVet Program in 2017 to help veterans transition into business ownership and continue making a meaningful impact.