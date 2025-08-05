PuroClean Sets Sights on Massachusetts for Strategic Franchise Expansion

PuroClean is focusing on Massachusetts as part of its strategic expansion into underserved markets. With 15 territories available across Greater Boston and nearby coastal communities, the brand is seeking service-driven entrepreneurs to bring essential property restoration services to the region. Territories are available across: Boston, Waltham, Quincy, Worcester, Lowell, Lynn, Brockton, Plymouth, Cape Cod, Fall River, Foxborough, Springfield, and other surrounding areas.

“With the growing need for trusted restoration professionals in both residential and commercial markets, now is the perfect time to invest in a PuroClean franchise in Massachusetts,” said Tim Courtney, PuroClean vice president of franchise development. “Whether it’s flooding from Nor’easters, winter-related water damage, or everyday household emergencies, there is year-round demand across Boston and the surrounding communities.”

PuroClean offers water damage remediation, fire and smoke damage restoration, mold removal, and biohazard cleanup services.

“There’s a real opportunity in Massachusetts for people who are driven to serve their local communities,” said Steve White, PuroClean president and COO. “Our franchise owners are mission-focused–they show up during crises, restore homes and lives, and bring calm when families need it most. It’s disciplined, fulfilling work, vital for an essential business. We’re committed to growing our presence throughout this dynamic and densely populated region.”

With a network of over 500 offices across North America, PuroClean has seen continued growth fueled by both climate-driven disasters and everyday property needs.