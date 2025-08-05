PuroClean Sets Sights on Massachusetts for Strategic Franchise Expansion

August 5, 2025Cleanfax Staff
PuroClean Sets Sights on Massachusetts for Strategic Franchise

PuroClean is focusing on Massachusetts as part of its strategic expansion into underserved markets. With 15 territories available across Greater Boston and nearby coastal communities, the brand is seeking service-driven entrepreneurs to bring essential property restoration services to the region. Territories are available across: Boston, Waltham, Quincy, Worcester, Lowell, Lynn, Brockton, Plymouth, Cape Cod, Fall River, Foxborough, Springfield, and other surrounding areas.

“With the growing need for trusted restoration professionals in both residential and commercial markets, now is the perfect time to invest in a PuroClean franchise in Massachusetts,” said Tim Courtney, PuroClean vice president of franchise development. “Whether it’s flooding from Nor’easters, winter-related water damage, or everyday household emergencies, there is year-round demand across Boston and the surrounding communities.”

PuroClean offers water damage remediation, fire and smoke damage restoration, mold removal, and biohazard cleanup services.

“There’s a real opportunity in Massachusetts for people who are driven to serve their local communities,” said Steve White, PuroClean president and COO. “Our franchise owners are mission-focused–they show up during crises, restore homes and lives, and bring calm when families need it most. It’s disciplined, fulfilling work, vital for an essential business. We’re committed to growing our presence throughout this dynamic and densely populated region.”

With a network of over 500 offices across North America, PuroClean has seen continued growth fueled by both climate-driven disasters and everyday property needs.

 

Read Cleanfax Staff's Posts

Cleanfax Staff

Cleanfax provides cleaning and restoration professionals with information designed to help them manage and grow their businesses.

Follow Cleanfax Staff

Related Posts

Bio-One Brand President 800

Ben Kramer Named Bio-One Brand President

New Hires and Appointments / News
Voda Cleaning Sea Lee

Voda Cleaning & Restoration Appoints Sae Lee as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Strategy Officer

New Hires and Appointments / News
Young male student writes information from portable net-book while prepare for lectures in University campus,hipster man working on laptop computer while sitting in cafe,vintage color,selective focus

IICRC Seeks Volunteers for Standards’ Revisions

News
ISSA Logo

ISSA Launches Consulting Services for Cleaning Industry

Business Management & Operations / ISSA / News
Nor'easter

Strongest Nor’easters Predicted to Intensify

Disasters / News
indoor air quality

Most VOCs Come From Occupants

News

Share This Article

Join Our Newsletter

Expert Videos

Popular Content

Screenshot

Concrete Wars: Go to Battle With Ameripolish on Your Side

CoreLogic Straighttalk 800

Efficiency Meets Innovation: CoreLogic Revolutionizes Water Damage Restoration With Mitigate

ServiceMonster

ServiceMonster: All-in-One Client and Job Management Platform Built for Carpet and Floor Cleaners

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation: How to Turbocharge Your Restoration Project Strategies

Erin Hynum

Revolutionizing Restoration: Introducing the DryMAX XL Pro Dehumidifier

Polls

From a marketing angle, how do you approach the busy back-to-school and fall cleaning season?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...