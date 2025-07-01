PuroClean Recognizes Florida Franchise Owner with Prestigious Hot Shot Award

PuroClean named Nick Schupbach of PuroClean of Melbourne, Florida, as the recipient of the highly coveted Hot Shot Award, recognizing the highest percentage of sales growth from 2023 to 2024 across PuroClean’s vast network throughout North America.

“We are honored to receive this recognition, which stands as a powerful testament to the unwavering commitment and collective effort of our entire team,” Schupbach said. “Their dedication to our core values of being ‘On the Move’ and delivering ‘Relentless Customer Service’ has been instrumental in driving the growth that earned us the distinction of ‘Hot Shot of the Year.’ This award reflects not only our team’s passion but also our ongoing pursuit of excellence across all facets of our franchise operations.”

Before launching his PuroClean franchise, Nick brought more than 15 years of diverse experience in insurance, restoration, and construction, holding leadership roles in operations and project management. A graduate of Tec de Monterrey with a degree in international business, he is fluent in both English and Spanish, bringing a global perspective and an unwavering commitment to ethical business practices. Today, Nick leads a dedicated team specializing in water and fire damage restoration, mold remediation, large loss projects, and commercial cleaning.

“Nick embodies the dedication, operational excellence, and entrepreneurial drive that the Hot Shot Award represents,” said Steve White, PuroClean president and chief operating officer. “To earn this award, a franchise must achieve the highest percentage of sales growth year-over-year, and Nick’s team led the pack. His leadership and commitment to service are a true reflection of our brand’s core values. We’re proud to recognize him with this well-deserved accolade.”