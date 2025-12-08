PuroClean Recognized by Franchise Business Review and Entrepreneur as a Top Franchise for Veterans

PuroClean has been named a Top Franchise for Veterans by Franchise Business Review (FBR) and ranked N0. 10 on Entrepreneur’s list of Top Franchises For Veterans for 2025. These recognitions underscore the brand’s strong commitment to empowering military veterans through business ownership opportunities, training, and long-term support.

To determine this year’s list, FBR surveyed more than 2,100 franchise owners across 365 brands, analyzing their satisfaction with key areas such as brand leadership, franchisee support, financial opportunity, and likelihood to recommend their franchise to others. PuroClean’s high marks from veteran and non-veteran franchisees alike earned it a place among the most respected and veteran-friendly franchise systems in the country.

In addition to this honor, PuroClean also achieved a prestigious standing in Entrepreneur magazine’s 2025 Top Franchises for Veterans list, coming in at number 10. The publication considered each company’s veteran incentive, how veteran Franchise Owners are attracted to and supported by the company, and how each company scored in the 2024 Franchise 500. Together, these awards further solidify PuroClean’s position as an industry leader in veteran franchise ownership.

Central to PuroClean’s veteran efforts is its PuroVet program, a comprehensive pathway designed to support veterans transitioning into entrepreneurship. The brand recognizes the outstanding qualities veterans have gained through their service that make them tremendous Franchise Owners in their system and supports them through initiatives such as:

Significant financial incentives , with a VetFran discount of 25% of the initial franchise fee and assistance in securing funding

, built around veterans’ proven skills. Ongoing mentorship , skill development, and business coaching and connection with fellow veteran Franchise Owners through efforts like the Veteran’s Forum where they get together to discuss ways to make their franchises more successful.

The PuroVet program has enabled veterans nationwide to leverage their leadership experience, resilience, and problem-solving capabilities, traits that directly align with the demands and rewards of running a PuroClean franchise.

“We are deeply honored to receive these recognitions,” said Steve White President of PuroClean. “Veterans bring extraordinary leadership, resilience, and integrity to our organization, and we’re proud that one in seven PuroClean Franchise Owners is a veteran. Their background in teamwork, service-oriented leadership, mission execution, and calm decision-making under pressure directly translates to success in the property restoration industry. We are lucky to have a strong group of veterans in our system that strengthen our entire network and inspire our ongoing commitment to supporting those who have served.”