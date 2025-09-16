PuroClean Reaches 500 Franchise Locations

PuroClean hit a historic milestone: the signing of the brand’s 500th franchise location, with the help of multi-unit ownership groups. In 10 years, the brand has grown from 222 to 500 locations across North America, stretching from Hawaii to Puerto Rico, San Diego to Vancouver, Miami to St. John’s, Newfoundland, Canada.

Founded in 2001, the brand has seen incredible growth over the past decade. In 2015, PuroClean’s owners, Chairman and CEO Mark W. Davis and Vice Chairman Frank Torre, purchased the company. Under their leadership, the average franchise unit sales has grown by five times, and PuroClean has evolved into one of the fastest-growing restoration franchise companies in North America. Davis and Torre have invested heavily in infrastructure, training, and people, laying the foundation for its culture.

“In 2015, Frank Torre and I didn’t just purchase a restoration company; we invested in a movement in the restoration industry where we believe we can make a meaningful impact on the lives of our PuroClean franchise owners, their families, the communities that we serve, and all the people in the PuroClean ecosystem,” Davis said. Speaking on the brand’s recent 500-unit achievement, he added,”…We view it more as a milestone on PuroClean’s journey toward delivering relentless customer service to more communities across the United States and Canada.”

With 500 locations, PuroClean joins a small, distinguished circle of franchise brands. Fewer than 4% of franchise systems nationwide achieve this milestone. Each locally owned and operated, community-forward franchise is backed by the strength and support of a national brand, giving customers confidence that when disaster strikes, they can rely on a network proven more than 500 times, and counting.

“At 500 units, what stands out most isn’t just our size, it’s our culture,” said Tim Courney, PuroClean vice president of franchise development. “We’ve built a community where people genuinely care about helping each other succeed. A culture like ours is built with intention, and it starts with finding the right fit. We’re focused on a franchise growth strategy that matches the right people to the right opportunity.”

In 2013, Steve White joined PuroClean as president and chief operating officer, and since then, he has helped shape the company’s culture into the strong brand it is today. Eight years ago, multi-unit franchise owners Keegan Trudgen and Tim Lohse presented a proposal to White that led to the development of the structure for multi-unit ownership. This June, they signed PuroClean’s 500th franchise agreement at the PuroClean Annual International Convention in Grapevine, Texas, becoming co-owners of PuroClean of North Knoxville, Tennessee. With 14 locations across the U.S., they are the largest multi-unit ownership group in the PuroClean network. Their achievement reflects what drives PuroClean’s success: a network of hundreds of franchise owners who, like Trudgen and Loshe, have helped shape the brand into what it is today.

“Keegan and Tim represent everything this brand stands for: commitment to service, belief in the system, and leadership through action,” White said. “Having them sign the 500th franchise at convention, surrounded by their peers, was one of the most meaningful moments of the event.”