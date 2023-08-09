PuroClean Ranks in Entrepreneur’s List of Top Franchise Brands for Multi-Unit Owners

August 9, 2023Cleanfax Staff
puroclean employee appreciation

Property restoration and remediation franchise company PuroClean has been recognized in Entrepreneur’s inaugural ranking of the Top Brands for Multi-Unit Owners. The ranking, which appears in the July/August issue of Entrepreneur magazine and on Entrepreneur.com, identifies the brands with the most appeal for prospective franchisees interested in multi-unit ownership as well as existing franchisees looking to expand their portfolios. PuroClean was ranked No. 95.

“It is such a privilege to be included in the inaugural ranking for the Top Brands for Multi-Unit Owners by Entrepreneur magazine,” said Steve White, PuroClean president and chief operating officer (COO). “This recognition solidifies that our franchise owners love our brand and believe that it can grow to become the leader within the restoration industry through dedicated multi-unit owners. We care deeply about every one of our existing franchise partners as well as our future franchise owners who are eager to take the step into entrepreneurship and join our PuroClean family. This is a tremendous honor, and we will work tirelessly to be recognized for years to come.”

According to franchise research and advisory firm FRANdata, 53.2% of all franchise units operating in the U.S. last year were owned by multi-unit owners. To determine the top brands for multi-unit ownership, Entrepreneur asked franchisors a few relevant questions: Do they offer discounts to franchisees purchasing multiple units? What percentage of their franchisees own multiple units? What percentage of their brand’s total units are owned by multi-unit franchisees? What is the average number of units owned by each franchisee? And finally, do they only sell multiple units or master licenses? They also factored in each company’s Franchise 500 score, which is based on an analysis of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial stability.

“Entrepreneur’s lists reflect the state of the franchise industry—and there is perhaps no greater story than the power of the multi-unit franchisee,” said Jason Feifer, editor-in-chief of Entrepreneur magazine. “The industry is increasingly embracing them as motivated, knowledgeable, capable operators, and it’s no wonder that brands are now competing for these great multi-unit owners’ attention.”

To view PuroClean in the 2023 Top Brands for Multi-Unit Owners list, pick up the July/August issue of Entrepreneur magazine, on newsstands July 18, or find the list online at https://www.entrepreneur.com/franchises.

