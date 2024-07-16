PuroClean President Discusses PuroVet on Veterans Radio

PuroClean President Steve White recently participated in an interview with Jim Fausone of Veterans Radio. The discussion focused on the PuroVet program, an initiative designed to support military veterans in launching their own business within the disaster restoration industry.

During the interview, White highlighted the core mission of the PuroVet program: to provide veterans with the tools, training, and resources necessary to succeed as entrepreneurs in the fast-growing field of disaster restoration. Recognizing the unique skills and dedication that veterans bring to the business world, PuroClean is committed to fostering an environment where these individuals can thrive.

“The PuroVet program is our way of giving back to those who have served our country,” White said. “We believe that veterans possess a unique combination of leadership, discipline, and problem-solving abilities that make them ideal candidates for business ownership. Through PuroVet, we aim to offer comprehensive support to help them build successful and sustainable businesses.”

The PuroVet program also includes specialized training in disaster restoration services, mentorship from experienced industry professionals, and access to a robust network of support. By participating in this program, veteran business owners can leverage PuroClean’s established brand and operational expertise to navigate the challenges of starting and growing a business.

In the interview, White also discussed the broader impact of the PuroVet program on local communities. By empowering veterans to become business owners, PuroClean helps to create jobs, stimulate economic growth, and enhance the resilience of communities across the nation.

“Veterans have already demonstrated their commitment to serving our country, and now we have the opportunity to serve them,” White said. “We are excited to see the positive changes that PuroVet participants are bringing to their communities, and we look forward to supporting even more veterans in their entrepreneurial journeys.”