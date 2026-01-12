PuroClean Partners with Go Mini’s

PuroClean partnered with Go Mini’s, a portable storage franchise. This collaboration enables Go Mini’s to deliver secure, on-site storage directly to PuroClean’s network of over 500 U.S. franchises.

Through a collaborative partnership, PuroClean franchise owners deploy Go Mini’s portable storage containers, which are delivered to help protect customers’ belongings throughout the restoration process. Whether responding to water damage, fire, mold, or biohazard cleanup, this partnership ensures restoration teams can work efficiently and provides peace of mind to home and business owners.

A critical component of many restoration projects is the pack-out and contents cleaning process, where belongings must be carefully removed, inventoried, protected, and restored while mitigation and restoration are underway. Go Mini’s portable containers act as secure, on-site extensions of the job site, allowing PuroClean teams to streamline pack-outs, reduce handling and transportation delays, and begin contents cleaning faster, helping return customers’ personal items more efficiently and with greater care.

Key consumer benefits:

15% National Discount: Every PuroClean franchise can offer customers a standardized 15% savings on container rentals and transportation costs.

Fast, Priority Response: Go Mini's responds quickly to urgent requests, providing secure storage when homeowners need it most.

On-Site Safety & Convenience: Clean, weatherproof, ground-level storage is delivered directly to the property, minimizing disruption during the restoration process.

Streamlined Experience: A consistent process and discount structure across all PuroClean franchises ensures reliable service nationwide.

“During disaster recovery, every minute counts, and protecting homeowners’ belongings is a top priority,” said Steve White, PuroClean President. “Partnering with Go Mini’s allows our franchises to deliver fast, reliable storage solutions that enhance the restoration experience and give families peace of mind.”

Go Mini’s complements PuroClean’s restoration services with its extensive container selection, including industry-exclusive 20-foot units and compact solutions for smaller spaces. Its proprietary delivery system allows placement in tight areas, while local Go Mini’s teams provide dedicated service to ensure on-time, on-budget projects that support efficient job completion and positive customer outcomes.

“Restoration projects move quickly, and protecting contents from further damage is essential,” said Chris Walls, Go Mini’s CEO. “This partnership equips PuroClean teams with flexible, on-site storage solutions that support efficient pack-outs and contents cleaning, helping families recover faster while restoration work is completed.”

Through this national partnership, PuroClean and Go Mini’s are redefining the restoration experience by combining fast response, safe storage, and consistent service for homeowners across the country.