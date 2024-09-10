PuroClean Named One of the Most Profitable Franchises of 2024 by Franchise Business Review

September 10, 2024Cleanfax Staff
PuroClean

PuroClean was identified by Franchise Business Review as a top franchise brand to be named an award-winning franchise in its 2024 report on the Most Profitable Franchises. For more than 20 years, PuroClean has assisted residential and commercial customers across the United States and Canada through a network nearing 500 offices.

“We are honored to be recognized as one of the Most Profitable Franchises of 2024 by Franchise Business Review,” said Steve White, PuroClean president and COO. “Our franchise growth and increased profitability for franchise owners are a testament to the strength of our support systems and the dedication of our support team. We are proud of the strong financial performance and high satisfaction ratings from our franchise owners, which reflect our focus on providing comprehensive support and fostering a collaborative franchise community.”

To identify the award-winning companies on this year’s Most Profitable Franchises list, Franchise Business Review analyzed data from nearly 35,000 franchise owners regarding their overall satisfaction with their brand and their likelihood to recommend it to others. Other factors include the annual income of franchise owners and the minimum startup capital requirement.

“Owner satisfaction, profitability, and long-term return on your investment are three of the most critical factors anyone should consider before investing in any franchise business,” said Eric Stites, Franchise Business Review founder and CEO. “Most franchise businesses—like any new business—require several years of hard work before they start to really take off, but if you take the time to do your research, you have a much better chance of finding an opportunity that can help you attain significant wealth over time. The companies on the list of the Most Profitable Franchises offer a better than average shot at growing your income and received the highest ratings from current franchise owners on our independent satisfaction survey.”

PuroClean’s Franchise Owners were surveyed on 33 benchmark questions about their experience and satisfaction regarding critical areas of their franchise systems, including training & support, operations, franchisor/franchisee relations, and financial opportunity.

