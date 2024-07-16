PuroClean Launches Resilience Workers Training for Hurricane Season

PuroClean recently launched its newest venture, “Partnership for a Resilient America.” In collaboration with Resilience Force and Signal Restoration, PuroClean’s sister company, this initiative aims to train 1,000 resilience workers to prepare for this and future hurricane seasons.

Program participants will train at PuroClean’s IICRC-approved training facility in Tamarac, Florida. Upon completion of the program, participants will receive climate resilience technician certifications, and Resilience Force will work to help graduates find employment.

“Our commitment to building a resilient workforce is crucial for the future of disaster recovery,” said Mark W. Davis, PuroClean chairman and CEO. “By training these resilience workers, we are ensuring that communities will have the support and expertise needed to rebuild and recover swiftly and effectively from natural disasters.”

Julie Su, acting U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) Secretary, emphasized the critical role of well-trained workers in rebuilding communities impacted by disasters and highlighted the DOL’s commitment to supporting this essential work.

“As our country deals with more and more extreme weather caused by climate change, we’ll rely even more on workers who are all well-trained to rebuild communities impacted by disaster,” Su said. “The essential jobs they do must be good jobs. The Department of Labor is putting our resources, our expertise, and our vision into this work.”