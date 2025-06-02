PuroClean Honors Local Leaders with PuroClean Cares® National Superhero Day Campaign

PuroClean is wrapping up its PuroClean Cares National Superhero Day campaign, recognizing heroes nationwide who have made a significant impact in their community. Rooted in strong values of service and community giveback, PuroClean honored unsung heroes across the country with awards, recognitions, and events to celebrate their service and dedication.

In celebration of National Superhero Day on April 28, PuroClean Franchise Owners partnered with local community groups and organizations, nominating important figures in their market who they deem superheroes. These local heroes included first responders, teachers, health care workers, volunteers, and everyday citizens who have made a difference in their community. The initiative was embraced by over a dozen PuroClean locations across the country, reinforcing the brand’s commitment to service and community engagement.

“National Superhero Day is about honoring the real-life heroes who consistently, but all too often quietly, uplift their local communities,” said Steve White, PuroClean, president and COO. “At PuroClean, we believe in stepping up for others, and this initiative allows our Franchise Owners to recognize those in their community who embody the same spirit. We’re proud to see so many of our teams participating and shining a light on the individuals who truly make a difference.”

These efforts were made possible by PuroClean franchise owners, their teams, and the entire PuroClean network.

Standout efforts include:

Caroline Bonnen , PuroClean in Greenlawn, New York : This franchise owner chose Harrison Smith from Long Island Cares to honor as their superhero for his dedication to fighting food insecurity, as well as his devoted coordination of disaster relief efforts for the underserved community.

: This franchise owner chose from Long Island Cares to honor as their superhero for his dedication to fighting food insecurity, as well as his devoted coordination of disaster relief efforts for the underserved community. Trey and Janice Bell , PuroClean in Elyria, Ohio : The Bells honored Joe Matuscak , the chief marketing and development officer of Riveon Mental Health and Recovery, for his demonstration of exceptional service and impactful contributions in the community.

: The Bells honored , the chief marketing and development officer of Riveon Mental Health and Recovery, for his demonstration of exceptional service and impactful contributions in the community. Avi Sohal, PuroClean in Gilbert, Pennsylvania : Avi and the PuroClean of Gilbert team showed appreciation to the local fire chief of Jackson Township Volunteer Fire Co. for 15 years, Clifford Opelt . They surprised him with a backyard barbecue and a US $1,000 donation to his fire company.

: Avi and the PuroClean of team showed appreciation to the local fire chief of Volunteer Fire Co. for 15 years, . They surprised him with a backyard barbecue and a US donation to his fire company. Gregory and Kimberly Arianoff, PuroClean of Hilo, Hawaii : The Arianoffs honored Larry Reitzer , board president of Hilo Education Arts Repertory, who, in addition to presenting theater, also offers theatrical training to at-risk and underserved youth in the local community. This PuroClean team coordinated a surprise lunch to honor his commitment to the Hilo community and presented him with a medal, superhero kit, and a letter of recognition.

: The Arianoffs honored , board president of Hilo Education Arts Repertory, who, in addition to presenting theater, also offers theatrical training to at-risk and underserved youth in the local community. This PuroClean team coordinated a surprise lunch to honor his commitment to the community and presented him with a medal, superhero kit, and a letter of recognition. Craig and Jenny Hawkins , PuroClean in Woodinville, Washington : The Hawkins recognized Maurice Leary , a local community member with Step It Up Camp!, working with kids from all different backgrounds and helping them feel seen and prepared for life in a way that goes beyond school.

: The Hawkins recognized , a local community member with Step It Up Camp!, working with kids from all different backgrounds and helping them feel seen and prepared for life in a way that goes beyond school. Gianni Cortes , PuroClean in New Port Richey, Florida : This franchise honored Philip Meltzer , a local industrial hygienist and dedicated disaster recovery professional at Germ Masters Environmental, working closely with Gianni and his PuroClean team, keeping homes and businesses environmentally safe. They surprised him with a celebratory dinner to show their appreciation.

: This franchise honored , a local industrial hygienist and dedicated disaster recovery professional at Germ Masters Environmental, working closely with Gianni and his PuroClean team, keeping homes and businesses environmentally safe. They surprised him with a celebratory dinner to show their appreciation. Charles and Sharon Atkins , PuroClean in Cleveland, Tennessee : The Atkins chose “Big Tom” and Sabrina Anderson as their superheroes. Owners of Big Tom’s Bar and Grill, this pair nearly lost everything—health, marriage, and hope—until Restaurant: Impossible helped them rise. Now, they feed thousands each holiday, expecting nothing in return.

: The Atkins chose “Big Tom” and as their superheroes. Owners of Big Tom’s Bar and Grill, this pair nearly lost everything—health, marriage, and hope—until helped them rise. Now, they feed thousands each holiday, expecting nothing in return. Keegan Trudgen and Tim Lohse , PuroClean in Chicagoland, Illionois : This franchise recognized Paul Rocco , National Operations Director for their PuroClean locations. Paul leads the charge across multiple states, helping families and businesses rebuild after fires, floods, storms, and other life-altering events, and on the side, also a Personal Trainer, Paul often helps his team members with nutrition plans and routines for free.

: This franchise recognized , National Operations Director for their PuroClean locations. Paul leads the charge across multiple states, helping families and businesses rebuild after fires, floods, storms, and other life-altering events, and on the side, also a Personal Trainer, Paul often helps his team members with nutrition plans and routines for free. Thomas Maguire , PuroClean in Spartanburg, South Carolina : This location chose to honor local community member Beverly Benson for her dedication to helping those in need by consistently donating to local food and homeless shelters and advocating for mental health groups.

: This location chose to honor local community member for her dedication to helping those in need by consistently donating to local food and homeless shelters and advocating for mental health groups. Brett Dalrymple and Dennis O’Brien , PuroClean in Warrenton and Springfield, Virginia : This franchise honored Master Deputy Chris Meyers , a steadfast advocate for Special Olympics in the community. He launched the Champions Together Unified Special Olympics Program at Liberty High School and is a School Resource Officer. This PuroClean team presented him with a surprise donation of $500 .

: This franchise honored Master Deputy , a steadfast advocate for Special Olympics in the community. He launched the Champions Together Unified Special Olympics Program at Liberty High School and is a School Resource Officer. This PuroClean team presented him with a surprise donation of . Christopher Louangrath , Calvin Louangrath , and Guillermo Rocha , PuroClean in Gilberts, Illinois : The PuroClean of West Elgin team honored military veteran and community partner Mike Baumgartner , CEO/president of Apex Gear Service, for his tireless missionary work in Sierra Leone , Bangladesh , and the local church community.

The PuroClean of team honored military veteran and community partner , CEO/president of Apex Gear Service, for his tireless missionary work in , , and the local church community. Jessie and Jennifer Wine , PuroClean in Burlington, Wisconsin : The Wines combined the National Superhero Day campaign with the PuroClean Cares Adopt A Classroom campaign. The Burlington community nominated Ms. Rachel Hanspal , of Curtis Strange Elementary School, as the teacher who stood out among the rest, and they presented her with supplies at a school assembly to honor her. They later returned to the school to deliver a donation of $1,000 to the teacher.

Through initiatives like PuroClean Cares National Superhero Day or Season of Giving, as well as their daily remediation and restoration services, PuroClean supports homeowners and businesses in recovering from property damage while also recognizing community members across the country who embody the company’s values of service and engagement.