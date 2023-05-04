PuroClean Honors Four Franchise Owners for Mentorship Efforts

Property restoration and remediation franchise company PuroClean recently recognized four franchise owners at its annual PuroClean International Convention for their mentorship throughout the year.

Selected from more than 430 PuroClean franchise locations across North America, those recognized in the inaugural PuroClean Mentorship Program include Becky Edgren of PuroClean Emergency Services in Moraine, Ohio; Nigel Belgrave of PuroClean Certified Restoration Specialists in Auburn, Massachusetts; Chris Tucker of PuroClean Property Restoration in Fort Worth, Texas; and Bob Jordan of PuroClean Northwest in Lynnwood, Washington; for appreciation of their service for teaching the PuroClean Way and maintaining the PuroClean brand standard of excellence.

Under the leadership of Bud Summers, executive vice president of operations and training, the mentorship pilot program was developed by Bart Meador, vice president of operations–residential storm, for new PuroClean franchise owner mentees interested in being mentored and receiving focused one-on-one coaching as they launch their new franchise. Due to the success and added value of this once-optional mentor program, effective May 2023, it will be mandatory for all new owners to complete the program.

“The mentorship program is a great opportunity for new owners to bridge the gap between new franchise training and responding to their first job,” Edgren said. “I am honored to be part of the mentorship program and hope that the experiences we share with these new owners help them feel more confident and better prepared to achieve their goals.”

The four franchisees were recognized with the mentorship honor as a testament to consistently providing the PuroClean standard of service on a local level across the country.

“Mentoring new franchise owners has been a great experience,” Belgrave said. “It feels good to give back and help new owners navigate the challenges of starting a PuroClean business. Having owners come to our location and witness how our operation is run has the bonus of making my staff feel proud of what they are doing.”

“As we educate others, it also provides the repeated opportunity to evaluate what we do and the effectiveness of our processes. All around, mentoring has been a rewarding and positive experience.”

Amongst the four recipients, the franchise owners have also been recognized as top-earning business leaders, having all been honored by the brand on multiple occasions for their influence and camaraderie within the network, sharing their wealth of knowledge and expertise with incoming franchise owners and upholding the PuroClean culture of Servant Leadership, Extreme Ownership, and Active Collaboration.

“Everyone should have a Paul, Barnabas, and Timothy in their life—Paul as the mentor, Barnabas as the encourager, and Timothy as the student,” Jordan said. “In one’s PuroClean career, everyone can be all three—mentor, encourager, student. It means a lot to me when I’m the student to be mentored and encouraged, and it’s a joy and privilege to serve as a mentor and encourager to those new to our industry and have a hand in their long-term success.”

“Bart Meador [senior vice president of operations] and I set up the mentoring program in late 2021, and since its inception, I have had the privilege to mentor 19 new owners,” Tucker said. “Several of them have received PuroClean Hot Shot awards and were named Franchise of the Year. I really enjoy teaching new owners, taking the knowledge that they have learned and now being able to apply it to real-world situations and help them become successful owners.”

“This pilot program was launched at last year’s PuroClean Convention and is comprised of four franchise owner mentors who have agreed to adopt and teach the principles of the PuroClean Way, maintaining the PuroClean brand standards of excellence, and are committed to using our approved systems in every aspect of their business,” PuroClean president and chief operating officer (COO) Steve White said. “The program is designed for new franchise owner mentees who, after completing our new owner training, may elect to be mentored. The success of this program proves that mentorship works! Thank you to Becky Edgren, Bob Jordan, Chris Tucker, and Nigel Belgrave for upholding your part of the process.”