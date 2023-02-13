TAMARAC, FL.—February 13, 2023—PuroClean, a leading commercial and residential restoration and remediation franchise, is excited to announce record-breaking 2022 end-of-year figures, offering an inside look at the company’s success over the past year. In achieving unmatched growth for the brand, PuroClean added 96 new franchise units in 2022, rounding out the year with 428 total franchise locations including its first Caribbean location with the opening of PuroClean of San Juan in Puerto Rico, as well as increasing systemwide sales figures four times over, hitting a record of $330 million systemwide sales while only doubling the network-wide franchise unit count, equating to more profitable franchise owners.

“Over the last year, PuroClean has risen to new heights and has continued to push that ceiling, breaking the limits of what we can accomplish together,” PuroClean President and COO Steve White said. “We are very lucky to have such dedicated owners and such a wonderful support team who make all these milestones possible. Our goal every year is to come out stronger than before, and 2022 was an excellent representation of what we can accomplish as one team.”

The latest numbers indicate the PuroClean brand has successfully supported its franchise owners to become more profitable with additional proof in value apparent in the substantial growth of multi-unit locations by existing franchise owners, which further validates the efforts of its franchise development team, driving brand growth to new heights for the company.

Additionally, throughout 2022, the PuroClean brand and leadership team received a variety of notable accolades underscoring its impact on the industry, the business community at large, and ultimately, the public. In response to PuroClean performance throughout the year, the company was a proud recipient of numerous accolades across the restoration and remediation industry, as well as wins for the brand in national business awards programs including PuroClean ranking No. 84 on the Entrepreneur Magazine annual Franchise 500® list, rising 13 places from the previous year’s ranking.

PuroClean was also recognized by Franchise Times on its “Top 500” list and by Franchise Business Review as a Top Franchise for Franchisee Satisfaction for the fifth consecutive year. In addition, the brand earned local recognition from the South Florida Business Journal with its inclusion in the 50 Fastest-Growing Private Companies list and the South Florida Franchisors list.

In tandem with company-wide success and recognitions, several members of the PuroClean leadership team were honored throughout 2022 for personal achievements including President and COO Steve White receiving a Gold Stevie® for Lifetime Achievement from the American Business Awards; Vice President of Marketing and Online Learning Alex Pericchi was honored by Entrepreneur Magazine as one of the 50 most influential CMO Gamechangers in franchising; and PuroClean CFO Duane Marker was honored by South Florida Business Journal with the coveted CFO of the Year award, recognizing top financial leaders, strategists and trailblazers who positively impact the local economy.

“Having boots on the ground serving members of our community who need a helping hand is a true testament to the servant leadership exhibited by our team,” PuroClean CEO and Chairman Mark. W. Davis said. “From our outstanding Home Office employees to our passionate franchise owners, we’re fortunate to have such great people willing to roll up their sleeves when times get tough.”

For more than 20 years, PuroClean has helped home and business owners with their restoration and remediation needs, serving communities across the United States and Canada with a network of more than 425 offices.

For more information about PuroClean, call 800-775-7876 or visit www.PuroClean.com. To learn more about franchising opportunities, visit www.PuroCleanFranchise.com.

About PuroClean

PuroClean is a leading, world-class service brand for property water damage remediation, fire and smoke damage mitigation, mold removal, and biohazard clean-up services, working with both residential and commercial customers across the US and Canada. Founded in 2001, PuroClean is a diverse, fast-growing network of more than 425 North American franchise locations, each independently owned and operated. With a commitment to respond within two hours, the professionals at PuroClean are thoroughly screened, insured, and trained in utilizing the latest cutting-edge mitigation technology to complete the remediation task at hand. PuroClean has earned numerous awards within franchising and the greater global business community, including “The Franchise Satisfaction Award” from Franchise Business Review, ranking on The Franchise 500 from Entrepreneur Magazine, Inc. Magazine’s “5000 Fastest Growing Private Companies” and Franchise Times “Top 400,” and being named a Top Franchise for Veterans by Entrepreneur Magazine. PuroClean has the highest customer service satisfaction score among the top three carriers in the country. For more information about PuroClean, contact 800-775-7876 or visit www.PuroClean.com; for franchise information, visit www.PuroCleanFranchise.com.