PuroClean Launches Company-Wide Employee Appreciation Initiative

TAMARAC, FL. — March 9, 2023 — PuroClean launched its new campaign to recognize the company’s employees and their tireless efforts to serve their communities networkwide for this year’s National Employee Appreciation Day. This National Employee Appreciation Day, PuroClean is proud to honor the hundreds of teams across North America who provide critical restoration services round-the-clock for their dedication and relentless customer service.

“Our employees provide invaluable support to our franchise owners, who are integral to the success of our brand,” PuroClean President and COO Steve White said. “Their exceptional resilience and seamless teamwork enable us to deliver relentless customer service during even the most challenging situations.

“Together, as one team, we strive to provide the best possible experience to our customers during their most difficult times. Our technicians, franchise owners, and support team provide critical daily responses to property owners in need. As a company, we are proud of their hard work and appreciative of their efforts daily.”

The PuroClean Employee Appreciation Day Campaign was introduced in January by the PuroClean Home Office team to encourage the participation of its expansive network of 425+ franchise locations across the United States and Canada, including Puerto Rico. As part of the campaign, local PuroClean offices shared appreciation posts and news blasts highlighting their team members throughout the week leading up to National Employee Appreciation Day. For the big day, the PuroClean Home Office hosted an employee luncheon in celebration of its outstanding employees, and franchise owners throughout the PuroClean network held events in their local markets to celebrate their team members who go above and beyond for their customers every day.

PuroClean fosters a diverse workforce and culture that supports individuality while encouraging its team members to unite as “One Team,” uniting toward delivering relentless customer service and building a world-class brand. Franchise owner and employee satisfaction is a top priority at PuroClean; the brand has been honored for its culture and dedication to its employees on several occasions.

“Our PuroClean Home Office Support team is comprised of passionate, talented, and dedicated people who come to work each day, whether in the office or remotely, to do the very best we can to support our franchise owners, their teams, and each other,” Vice President of Franchise Relations Chrissy VanderWyde said. “The care and concern that each member displays is inspiring and contagious. We are very grateful as a brand to have the team we have, and we don’t take that for granted. With this team, all things are possible.”

In 2022, PuroClean was honored by Franchise Business Review in its Culture 100 List for Best Franchise Culture, and made the Top Franchise for Franchisee Satisfaction List for the fifth consecutive year. PuroClean has also been honored by Military Times in its Best for Vets list; ranked in the top 50 of the “Top Franchises for Diversity” ranking by Entrepreneur; and received other notable awards from Franchise Times, Inc. Magazine, the South Florida Business Journal and more.

For more than 20 years, PuroClean has helped home and business owners with their restoration and remediation needs, serving communities across the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico with a network of more than 425 offices.

As a leading franchise concept, the PuroClean model is ideal for business entrepreneurs passionate about contributing to their communities during times of need or natural disasters. PuroClean franchise owners receive extensive training on proper remediation and restoration techniques through the PuroClean Academy, both hands-on and classroom-based. They are provided with pre-opening training courses to help prepare for their local PuroClean business launch. The company also offers marketing support to help franchise owners realize success.

For more information about PuroClean, call 800-775-7876 or visit www.PuroClean.com. To learn more about franchising opportunities, visit www.PuroCleanFranchise.com. For additional information regarding the PuroClean Employee Appreciation Day campaign, click here.

Media Note: Click here for high resolution photos of the event.

About PuroClean

PuroClean is a leading, world-class service brand for property water damage restoration, fire and smoke damage mitigation, mold removal, and biohazard clean-up services, working with residential and commercial customers across the US and Canada. Founded in 2001, PuroClean is a diverse, fast-growing network of more than 425 North American franchise locations, independently owned and operated. With a commitment to respond within two hours, the professionals at PuroClean are thoroughly screened, insured, and trained in utilizing the latest cutting-edge mitigation technology to complete the remediation task at hand. PuroClean has earned numerous awards within franchising and the greater global business community, including “The Franchise Satisfaction Award” from Franchise Business Review, ranking on The Franchise 500 from Entrepreneur Magazine, Inc. Magazine’s “5000 Fastest Growing Private Companies” and Franchise Times “Top 400,” and being named a Top Franchise for Veterans by Entrepreneur Magazine. PuroClean has the highest customer service satisfaction score among the top three carriers in the country. For more information about PuroClean, contact 800-775-7876 or visit www.PuroClean.com; for franchise information, visit www.PuroCleanFranchise.com.