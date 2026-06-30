ISSA Releases 2025–2026 Advocacy Impact Report

As America prepares to celebrate its 250th anniversary, ISSA, The Association for Cleaning & Facility Solutions, released its 2025–2026 ISSA Advocacy Impact Report—a reflection of what is possible when an industry comes together to shape the future.

For 250 years, Americans have advanced progress by making their voices heard. Today, ISSA members are carrying that tradition forward by advocating for policies that strengthen businesses, protect public health, and elevate the cleaning and facility solutions industry.

Because of your support, ISSA Advocacy delivered meaningful results over the past year, including:

Building the cleaning workforce of tomorrow by securing Department of Labor approval for the industry’s first-ever Registered Apprenticeship Program for Cleaning Technicians.

by securing Department of Labor approval for the industry’s first-ever Registered Apprenticeship Program for Cleaning Technicians. Securing U.S. Senate passage of the WIPPES Act to help protect wastewater infrastructure from costly damage caused by nonflushable wipes.

to help protect wastewater infrastructure from costly damage caused by nonflushable wipes. Advancing safer product policy through the introduction of federal legislation to authorize the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Safer Choice Program.

through the introduction of federal legislation to authorize the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Safer Choice Program. Defeating harmful state proposals like efforts to ban scented cleaning products in New Hampshire public buildings.

like efforts to ban scented cleaning products in New Hampshire public buildings. Championing menstrual health by providing policymakers with state-by-state menstrual health report cards.

by providing policymakers with state-by-state menstrual health report cards. Earning national and state-level recognition for our industry.

View the full 2025–2026 ISSA Advocacy Impact Report.

“Every victory highlighted in this report started with engaged members who refused to sit on the sidelines,” said ISSA Vice President of Government & Public Affairs John Nothdurft. “Whether it was protecting jobs, advancing science-based policies, strengthening our workforce, or elevating the industry’s voice in Washington and state capitals, our success was driven by the collective action of ISSA members. As our nation approaches its 250th birthday, we’re reminded that advocacy remains one of the most powerful ways to shape the future and we’re grateful to every contributor and Advocate for Clean who helps make that possible.”

ISSA Advocacy continues to fight for:

Tax policies that incentivize cleaner, healthier spaces.

Workforce development and training investments.

Streamlined and fully funded EPA functions.

More accessible and healthier public spaces.

Smart, science-based regulations and industry best practices.

To learn more about ISSA Advocacy, contact ISSA Senior Government Affairs Manager Stacy Seiden. Click here to learn more or become an Advocate for Clean today and help ensure the industry’s voice is heard.