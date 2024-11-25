PuroClean Continues Support Efforts in Communities Impacted by Hurricanes

November 25, 2024Cleanfax Staff
PuroClean truck

Following the tremendous destruction experienced across the South after Hurricanes Helene and Milton, PuroClean mobilized teams to the affected states. The brand continues to provide rapid and reliable cleanup and recovery assistance to impacted communities. With extensive water and property damage, thousands of homes and businesses will be working to recover from the storms’ effects for many months to come, and PuroClean’s specialized teams have been on the frontlines to restore stability and safety.

Communities are left facing the daunting task of rebuilding, with NPR reporting that the cost to mitigate the destruction is expected to reach upwards of tens of billions of dollars.

“PuroClean’s mission is to be there for communities when they need us most,” said Steve White, PuroClean president and COO. “We move into areas affected by storms as soon as possible to provide critical services to those who have experienced damage to the places they live and work. We recognize the immense financial and emotional toll these hurricanes have taken, and we remain committed to restoring properties, rebuilding communities, and instilling confidence.”

With recovery efforts spanning across FloridaGeorgia, North and South CarolinaKentucky, and Tennessee, PuroClean’s network of highly trained franchise owners and technicians has been instrumental in bringing relief to property owners facing severe flood and wind damage, as well as structural issues. Since the storms have passed, PuroClean has helped numerous home and business owners restore their properties following this catastrophic damage.

“PuroClean’s franchise owners have shown exceptional dedication and compassion in supporting their communities through the challenges following Hurricanes Helene and Milton,” said Chrissy VanderWyde, PuroClean vice president of franchise Rrelations. “Our franchise owners are not only trained professionals, but also invested members of their communities. Their commitment to providing rapid, high-quality service has been a lifeline to countless property owners facing the daunting reality of recovery. We’re incredibly proud of the work our teams have done to make a meaningful difference when it matters most.”

