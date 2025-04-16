PuroClean Champions Veterans and First Responders at the Tunnel to Towers Celebrity Golf Classic

April 16, 2025Cleanfax Staff
Puroclean Tunnels to Towers Golf Event photos

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation hosted its prestigious Celebrity Golf Classic at the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida, bringing together an extraordinary gathering of celebrities, veterans, first responders, dignitaries, and business leaders. The event served as a powerful celebration of patriotism, service, and philanthropy—anchored by the title sponsorship of PuroClean, under the leadership of Frank Torre, PuroClean vice chairman.

Central to this mission is PuroVet, a PuroClean initiative that empowers U.S. military veterans through franchise ownership opportunities, SBA loan guidance, and the resources to build successful businesses.

“It’s an honor to support an organization that does so much for our nation’s heroes,” Torre said. “PuroClean and our PuroVet program are deeply aligned with Tunnel to Towers’ mission to never forget the sacrifices made by military families and first responders. My father’s service as a Carlson’s Raider in World War II inspires everything we do to give back.”

Torre’s commitment to veterans is deeply personal. His father served with honor as a U.S. Marine in the elite Carlson’s Raiders during World War II, a legacy that continues to inspire the PuroVet program and PuroClean’s dedication to veteran empowerment.

The celebrity-filled event featured appearances by Dennis QuaidGuy FieriJim Whalberg, and others who joined supporters to raise critical funds and awareness. The day featured heartfelt tributes, including a stirring performance by the Southwest Florida Guns and Hoses Pipes and Drums, and a breathtaking display as skydivers descended with enormous American flags, saluting those who serve.

Adding to the event’s impact, Torre made a generous personal contribution during the live auction, a gesture that exemplifies his personal commitment to the spirit of Servant Leadership—one of PuroClean’s core values—reinforcing his heartfelt dedication to the foundation’s mission and those it serves.

