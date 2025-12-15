PuroClean Celebrates 10 Years of Visionary Leadership Under Mark W. Davis and Frank Torre

PuroClean is celebrating a landmark milestone: the 10-year leadership anniversary of Chairman & CEO Mark W. Davis and Vice Chairman Frank Torre. Since acquiring the brand in September 2015, the duo has overseen its expansion from 222 locations to more than 500 across the U.S. and Canada—a milestone reached earlier this year. Their decade of leadership reflects a commitment to strategic, sustainable growth, operational excellence, and strong franchise owner support.

“We are incredibly proud of what our network has achieved. Today, PuroClean stands strong with more than 500 locations across North America and an exceptional community of franchise owners who embody the very essence of our mission,”Davis said. “As we reflect on this 10-year milestone in our collective PuroClean journey, our focus remains clear: to support our franchise owners daily, to strengthen the PuroClean brand throughout the U.S. and Canada, and to continue building a brand defined by people, passion, and purpose.”

When Davis and Torre took ownership a decade ago, their goal was clear: to build PuroClean into a world-class brand that could serve more communities with compassion, technical expertise, and unparalleled service. As a privately owned company, they focused on long-term growth and investing in people, systems, and infrastructure, differentiating PuroClean from many industry players focused on private equity-driven rapid expansion. Today, that vision has become reality, reflected in a 5x increase in average franchise unit sales, expanded training and in-field support initiatives, stronger insurance partnerships, and operational excellence achieved across the network.

In addition, PuroClean further advanced its operations strength with a redesigned vendor partnership model built around value, innovation, cultural alignment, and scalability, connecting the network with high-performing partners who can consistently support growth and service excellence across all markets.

A decade defined by growth

Under Davis and Torre’s leadership, PuroClean has achieved a sustained trajectory of award-winning performance and innovation. The brand has earned recognition from leading franchise and business authorities, including:

Entrepreneur’s Top 500, Fastest-Growing Franchises, and Top Global Franchises

Franchise Business Review awards for Top Franchises for Women, Veterans, Culture, and Most Profitable Franchises

Franchise Times Zor Award, named one of the Top 10 Best Franchises to Buy

Major Milestones (2015–2025)

2015 –Davis & Torre acquire PuroClean and launch a brand refresh with key insurance partnerships in place.

–Davis & Torre acquire PuroClean and launch a brand refresh with key insurance partnerships in place. 2016 –Introduce the Signal Referral Incentive Plan for large-scale commercial jobs, and the Certified Priority Response (CPR) Program for premium insurance referrals, expanding opportunities and strengthening customer service nationwide.

–Introduce the Signal Referral Incentive Plan for large-scale commercial jobs, and the Certified Priority Response (CPR) Program for premium insurance referrals, expanding opportunities and strengthening customer service nationwide. 2017 –Establish company culture of Servant Leadership, Extreme Ownership, and Active Collaboration, and launch the PuroClean Online Academy—a robust training platform allowing franchises access to continuous education materials.

–Establish company culture of Servant Leadership, Extreme Ownership, and Active Collaboration, and launch the PuroClean Online Academy—a robust training platform allowing franchises access to continuous education materials. 2018 –Redesign the PuroClean website, earning a gold American Business Award for “Enhanced User Experience” and a bronze International Business Award for “Achievement in User Interface Design.” Upgrade the Training Facility and Flood House into a state-of-the-art educational space, expanding courses and IICRC certifications.

–Redesign the PuroClean website, earning a gold American Business Award for “Enhanced User Experience” and a bronze International Business Award for “Achievement in User Interface Design.” Upgrade the Training Facility and Flood House into a state-of-the-art educational space, expanding courses and IICRC certifications. 2019 –Launch the PuroVet Program to create entrepreneurial opportunities for veterans and support the veterans already in the network.

–Launch the PuroVet Program to create entrepreneurial opportunities for veterans and support the veterans already in the network. 2020 –Adapt to the pandemic with hybrid training and virtual support, and introduce The PuroClean Way, the brand’s guiding restoration philosophy.

–Adapt to the pandemic with hybrid training and virtual support, and introduce The PuroClean Way, the brand’s guiding restoration philosophy. 2021 –Launch the Equipment Rental Program, giving PuroClean Franchise Owners access to critical equipment for large-scale, weather-related restoration projects across the country.

–Launch the Equipment Rental Program, giving PuroClean Franchise Owners access to critical equipment for large-scale, weather-related restoration projects across the country. 2022 –Expand into Puerto Rico and establish a Sales & Franchise Growth department, designed to strengthen local route sales efforts for business development support nationwide.

–Expand into Puerto Rico and establish a Sales & Franchise Growth department, designed to strengthen local route sales efforts for business development support nationwide. 2023 –Surpass $400 million in systemwide sales and grow PuroClean Canada to 50 locations.

–Surpass $400 million in systemwide sales and grow PuroClean Canada to 50 locations. 2024 –Achieve SOC2 Type II certification for enhanced data security and launch Partnership for a Resilient America with the U.S. Department of Labor and Resilience Force.

–Achieve SOC2 Type II certification for enhanced data security and launch Partnership for a Resilient America with the U.S. Department of Labor and Resilience Force. 2025–Reach 500 locations across North America, with the scale and support to help more property owners in need and celebrate 10 years of leadership under Davis and Torre.

“Ten years ago, we set out to invest in people, programs, and culture, and today, the results truly speak for themselves,” Torre said. “This milestone is a testament to the unwavering commitment of every PuroClean team member and PuroClean franchise owners who embraced our vision. It also reflects the strength of purpose-driven initiatives like PuroVet, which continues to open doors for veterans to build successful futures through business ownership. I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve built, and more than ever, by the opportunities ahead to elevate PuroClean and expand our impact together.”

As PuroClean accelerates into its next phase of growth, Davis and Torre remain focused on advancing the company’s vision as a world-class brand rooted in service, expertise, and humanity. Key priorities include: