PuroClean Adds 12 New Locations Across Six States

May 30, 2024Cleanfax Staff
PuroClean

PuroClean added a dozen new franchise locations across six states. The strategic expansion reinforces PuroClean’s commitment to delivering top-tier services and support to diverse communities across America.

These new franchise locations will be in the following areas:

  • Mexico, Maine
  • Dearborn, Michigan
  • Abilene, Texas
  • Logan, Utah
  • Buckley, Washington
  • South Merced, California
  • Pomona, California
  • Cypress, California
  • Sacramento, California
  • Aurora, Colorado
  • South Aurora, Colorado
  • Highlands Ranch, Colorado

The brand is also expanding to two new locations in Glendale, Arizona, and Carson, California.

“2024 has been an exciting journey for PuroClean, marked by remarkable growth and unwavering dedication,” said Steve White, PuroClean COO. “Each new franchise is not just a location on a map; it’s a testament to our collective commitment to excellence and service. We are excited to welcome these new locations into our network and are thrilled to see what’s in store for the remainder of 2024.”

As PuroClean continues its rapid expansion across the nation, the brand’s goal remains focused as it approaches the 500th unit mark. The brand also hopes to add units to underserved areas and is looking for franchisees in key areas across the United States, including Northern California; Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minnesota; and Madison, Wisconsin.

