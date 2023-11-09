Purchase the 100th Anniversary Limited Edition of Cleaning Times at ISSA Show North America 2023

November 9, 2023Cleanfax Staff
ISSA Show North America 2023

Attending ISSA Show North America 2023? Be sure to visit ISSA at Booth #647 to purchase your copy of the 100th Anniversary Limited Edition of The Official ISSA Cleaning Times: The Cleaning Industry’s Most Trusted Tasks, Tools & Workloading Resource.

First released in 1963, this invaluable resource has been updated as a collaborative effort by ISSA members. Its practical real-world information, submitted by both manufacturers and end users, can make a positive impact on your business.

To check out the exciting unveiling of the newly printed issues of ISSA Cleaning Times by Brant Insero, ISSA Chief Global Education Officer, watch the video below. And if you’re not attending ISSA Show North America, be sure to order your copy here.

 

Cleanfax Staff

Cleanfax provides cleaning and restoration professionals with information designed to help them manage and grow their businesses.

