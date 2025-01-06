Private Equity Firm Hidden River Invests in ServiceMaster Restore Franchisee Restoration Alliance

January 6, 2025
Solar Panel Photovoltaic installation on a Roof, alternative electricity source - Concept Image of Sustainable Resources

Private equity firm Hidden River Strategic Capital invested in Restoration Alliance, a leading franchisee within the ServiceMaster Restore franchise system. Hidden River partnered with existing management and Taurus Capital Partners to recapitalize the business and provide growth capital. Headquartered in SeattleTacoma, Washington, Restoration Alliance provides residential and commercial disaster restoration services, including water mitigation, fire and smoke damage restoration, and related contents cleaning and storage.

Restoration Alliance has been owned and led by the Sorenson family for over 30 years. CEO Jeff Sorenson will continue in his current role while also overseeing the company’s new growth initiatives as the business looks to expand from a regional leader to a national player in the disaster restoration industry. The continuity with the existing team and partnership approach of this transaction is emblematic of Hidden River’s founder-friendly investment strategy.

“The approach taken by Hidden River and Taurus is markedly different—and rather refreshing—compared to alternative private equity options,” Sorenson said. “It is more collaborative and relationship-based, which was important to me as I sought out partners who would appreciate and respect what we have built while also helping us expand on our successes.”

With a history dating back over 65 years and over 800 franchised locations across 14 countries, ServiceMaster Restore is one of the largest disaster restoration brands in the world.

