Is Your Website a Pretty Brochure or a Powerful Business Tool?

Most cleaning and restoration company websites look polished and professional. Some are genuinely impressive. But according to John Clendenning, founder of Carpet Cleaner Marketing Masters, looking good and performing well are two very different things, and far too many sites are only doing one of them.

“The website has two purposes,” Clendenning said. “There’s the SEO side, can it be read by the bots, does it tell the internet what you’re all about, is it modern? But the one thing that isn’t changing is humans need to buy your stuff.”

That distinction—between a site built for search engines and one built to convert real people—is at the heart of what Clendenning wants cleaning and restoration business owners to think about.

What a non-converting site looks like

Clendenning said keyword stuffing is one of the most common red flags he spots. Declaring yourself “Number One Carpet Cleaning Service in Wichita, Kansas” as a page title isn’t a trust signal—it’s a claim anyone can make.

“Are you giving them a proof element?” he said. “A risk reversal guarantee? Something like, hire us, and if there’s anything you’re not happy with, we’ll reclean it. Still not happy? You get your money back. Somebody goes to that website and they’re making a purchasing decision—they go, ‘Ah, these guys feel nice.'”

From there, Clendenning said, visitors want to know who they’re dealing with. Real faces, real owners, a real story about why you got into the business. He pointed to the Donald Miller StoryBrand framework as one model for thinking about website psychology, but the core idea is simpler than any framework: Show people who you are.

“Tell the story that makes a better door hanger in the real world,” he said. “It makes a better website in the digital world.”

He also pointed to a surprisingly basic element that many sites get wrong: phone number placement. If your number isn’t in the upper right corner—where a visitor’s eye naturally travels in a Z-pattern scan—your results can drop by as much as 50%, he said.

Proof beats promises

One of Clendenning’s central principles is that proof beats promise, always. Instead of generic claims, he advocates for specific, story-driven case studies.

“The last time I was cleaning for the local Mercedes dealership, I was talking to the general manager, George, and here’s what we got into,” he said, giving an example. “Here are the pictures of that cleaning. Here’s what we were able to get out.” That is a far better link from the homepage than anything generic.

That kind of story-driven content keeps visitors on the page longer, builds connection, and attracts similar customers, a commercial account story attracts other commercial prospects.

Call to action beyond ‘call us’

When it comes to calls to action, Clendenning is skeptical of the standard approaches. Newsletter signups from a carpet cleaner? No one wants that, he said.

Instead, he favors lower-friction entry points that start a conversation rather than demand a commitment. An “Ask the Expert” form—”Have a cleaning question? Message us right now”—invites engagement without pressure. A pop-up offering a VIP rewards club with a gift certificate attached gives people a reason to join.

His most effective offer is a complimentary in-home quotation with a free spot remover gift set and a discount on the first cleaning.

“You want them to dip their toe in the water,” Clendenning said. “As long as it’s no high pressure or hard sell. And then you’ve got happy stories and reviews and testimonials about the fact that somebody held you out for the free quote and it wasn’t high pressure.”

The goal, as he described it, is giving prospects the next small, easy step, not a big ask. He referenced the baby-steps concept from the film What About Bob? as a useful mental model: small hurdles, not high walls.

“You want to get them into your world, and then you can email them regularly and stay in touch until they’re ready to buy from you,” he said. “Which might not be this week. It might not even be this month. But they’re in your world now.”

Authenticity now has an algorithm

Clendenning said the push for authentic, human-centered content isn’t just good marketing, it’s increasingly being enforced by Google itself. AI-driven updates are now evaluating whether real people are genuinely engaging with a business’s online presence, or whether a site is gaming the system.

“Your Google Maps listing could be ranking number two today and 15 tomorrow,” he said. “They’re putting AI in and saying, hey, are these guys actually being engaged by real people, or are they trying to fake it?”

That offline authenticity—the real stories, the real faces, the real customer relationships—now has to show up online.

“We have to be real, like we should have been all the way through,” Clendenning said. “But now we have to be.”

The AI website builder problem

Clendenning is concerned about where AI-powered website builders are taking the industry. Tools from GoDaddy, Wix, and others now promise to generate a full site from a few answers to a few questions. The results can look clean and credible, and they may not convert a single visitor.

“Can we trust that the AI knows how to build an ideal, authentic website for a home service cleaning business,” he said, “in the psychology of the consumer that’s arriving there?”

He drew a parallel to the early days of fiverr.com and overseas web design, where $10 could get you a site that checked boxes but didn’t do business. The problem isn’t the price, it’s the absence of psychology, content strategy, and testing that goes into a site built to perform.

“There’s a vast difference between pretty and performance,” he said.

The one test to run right now

Clendenning closed with a simple challenge for any cleaning or restoration business owner: pull up your website, then hand it to a friend or family member who doesn’t know your company.

“Just say, if you didn’t know me, would this attract you?” he said. “Or does it just look like a brochure? That’s a good starting point.”

Watch the full interview or listen to the podcast below.