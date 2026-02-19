AI Just Changed How Customers Choose Cleaning Companies

You might be busy right now. Phones are ringing, trucks are rolling, and customers seem happy. But according to business coach John Clendenning, founder of Carpet Cleaner Marketing Masters, that feeling of stability could be masking something far more significant happening beneath the surface.

“There’s a rolling freight train coming down the tracks behind us right now,” Clendenning said, having spent years building cleaning and maid service companies before transitioning into coaching. “I’ve been hearing from clients and people in the industry who have been quiet for years going, ‘What’s going on?’ And more so two weeks ago than it was two weeks before that. It is compounding.”

This isn’t your typical seasonal slowdown, and Clendenning was direct about that distinction. This is structural.

A different kind of slowdown

If you made it through the 2008–2009 recession, you remember how it felt. Customers got cautious. Competitors multiplied as laid-off workers bought into franchises and started undercutting everyone on price. The middle class, your core customer base, pulled back on discretionary spending.

Clendenning saw familiar warning signs today, but with a critical new variable layered on top.

“We’re in what’s called a K-shaped economy,” he explained. “The wealthy are richer than they’ve ever been before. But the middle class is making more and more decisions on their discretionary money, which directly affects cleaning companies, maid services, and pressure washers.”

Rising interest rates have permanently reset what home ownership, spending, and saving look like for average families. The free-money era that floated so many small businesses through cheap leads and easy growth is over.

But the bigger disruption isn’t economic. It’s behavioral.

How AI is changing the way customers find you

Here’s the shift that Clendenning believed most cleaning business owners are missing entirely. People are no longer searching the way they used to.

“One year ago, people were still typing ‘carpet cleaner near me,'” he said. “Right now, they’re going, ‘I’ve got this problem—who should I call?’ They’re having a conversation with AI. And that was about one percent of search a year ago. By Christmas it was around 30% percent. It might have doubled already.”

Think about what that means for your Google Maps ranking, your pay-per-click ads, or the SEO work you’ve invested in. When someone opens ChatGPT, Grok, or Google Gemini and asks for a recommendation, the map pack doesn’t appear. The number one keyword ranking doesn’t appear. What appears is a synthesized answer drawn from everything that exists about you across the entire internet—your website, your social media, Reddit threads, reviews, local mentions, and community presence.

Clendenning drove this point home with a personal story. He asked his best friend Brad, someone who had known him as a carpet cleaner for decades, what he would do if his family spilled wine on the carpet.

“He goes, ‘No, I wouldn’t call you. I just asked ChatGPT,'” Clendenning recalled. “And if ChatGPT gave him three companies, they’re companies he’d never heard of. But ChatGPT said they were good.”

That moment captured exactly what’s at stake. Loyalty built on personal connection now competes with AI-mediated recommendation, and if your business doesn’t exist meaningfully across the digital landscape, you simply won’t be in the conversation.

The surprising answer: go old school

Here’s where Clendenning’s advice took a turn that might surprise you. The antidote to an AI-driven world isn’t necessarily a sophisticated tech stack. It’s getting back to fundamentals that many cleaning businesses abandoned during the era of cheap leads.

“AI targets brands, not keywords and tactics,” he explained. “AI is trying to be a real person going, ‘Who is really well known and talked about out there in the marketplace?'”

That means the businesses best positioned to win in this environment are the ones that have built genuine community presence … the owners who show up at charity events, stay in consistent contact with their customer database, and earn the kind of word-of-mouth reputation that gets talked about across multiple platforms.

Clendenning learned this the hard way early in his career. He pulled up to a job one day and saw a competitor’s truck in the driveway of a customer he had already cleaned for, a customer who simply hadn’t remembered to call him back. From that day forward, he mailed his database every single month without exception.

“We touched our database 24 to 30 times a year,” he said. “Because you can’t be arrogant or egotistical to think that they just love us and remember us. They don’t.”

The math was clear on this. A pay-per-click lead might cost you US$110 by the time you account for the booking rate. Your average job returns a three-to-one ROI on the front end, enough to stay afloat, but not enough to grow. The second, third, and fourth cleanings from that same customer, driven by consistent follow-up, are where the real money lives.

What you should do right now

So where do you start? Clendenning was practical about this, and he acknowledged that the answer looks different depending on where you are in your business.

Your website needs to be built deeply, with a dedicated page for every service, a dedicated page for every service area, and real customer stories tied to specific locations and problems. Not generic AI-generated blog posts, because everyone can produce those now. Authentic, specific stories from real jobs in real towns are what AI systems are learning to recognize and reward.

Beyond your website, that content needs to live on social media, in community groups, and wherever genuine conversations happen online.

“AI is going and doing a search like a college intern,” Clendenning explained. “She’s not just going to type ‘tire shop near me.’ She’s going to check Reddit, TikTok, Facebook. She’s going to see what people are actually saying. And she’s going to come back with three choices.”

You want to be one of those choices, and ideally the one people are saying great things about.

For business owners who feel overwhelmed by the technology side, Clendenning’s advice was simple. Start with a paid subscription to an AI tool, give it context about your business, and use it as an assistant to rebuild the marketing systems you may have let slide.

“It’s no longer prompt engineering. It’s context engineering,” he said. “You give it the context. You build what I call a master prompt. It knows your business, your customers, your competitors. And everything you create from that point forward comes from that perspective.”

The bottom line

The cleaning businesses that survive and grow through this reset won’t necessarily be the cheapest or the busiest. They’ll be the best known, most trusted, most visible, operating at a decent price with a real brand behind them.

“You’re not in the cleaning business,” Clendenning said, echoing a principle he learned years ago from marketers like Dan Kennedy and Joe Polish. “You’re in the marketing and positioning business of the services and brand you offer. You can’t rely on hope, price, or yesterday’s playbook.”

The next 24 months, he believed, will widen the gap significantly between those who lean into this moment and those who wait it out.

“Cleaners who lean in now have a first-mover advantage,” he said. “This is the moment we stop being the carpet cleaner and start becoming that real business, the one that grandpa and dad had to run. We have to lean into that.”

The reset isn’t coming. It’s here. The only question is whether your business is ready for it.