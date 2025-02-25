Pest Experts Warn of Costly Termite Threats

In recognition of Termite Awareness Week, March 2-8, the National Pest Management Association (NPMA) is urging commercial property owners and facility managers to remain vigilant against termite infestations. Termites cause an estimated US$6.8 billion in property damage annually in the U.S., with commercial structures being particularly vulnerable to costly repairs and business disruptions.

Termites are silent destroyers. Often their damage goes unnoticed until significant damage occurs. Commercial buildings can experience severe damage from termites, even when wood is not a primary structural component. Termites can cause damage to drywall, furniture, and other cellulose-containing materials like paper files.

Swarming termites can cause disruptions to business operations when thousands of flying insects emerge at once inside buildings in search of mates. Subterranean termites, the most destructive species, are particularly skilled at infiltrating structures from below ground through utility conduits and hidden cracks in slabs and foundation walls.

“Proactive prevention and regular inspections from a licensed pest control company are critical for protecting commercial properties,” said Jim Fredericks NPMA , senior vice president of public affairs. “Termites can compromise the structural integrity of buildings, resulting in costly repairs and even business closures. Partnering with a pest management professional ensures vulnerabilities are caught early—before they turn into major problems.”

To stay ahead of potential termite infestations, NPMA recommends the following prevention tips:

Conduct regular property inspections with a qualified pest control professional and immediately address any signs of termite activity. Eliminate moisture sources: Fix leaks promptly and ensure proper drainage around the building's foundation.

Maintain a gap between wood components and the ground. Don't let mulch pile up against foundation walls. Store wood and paper products properly: Keep these materials off the ground and away from the building.

NPMA recommends working with a qualified pest control provider to develop an integrated pest management (IPM) plan, which includes regular inspections, preventive measures, and treatments tailored to the property’s specific needs.