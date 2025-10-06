Paul Davis Restoration Ranks in Franchise Times Top 400 Franchises

Paul Davis Restoration Inc. has been recognized as the 59th franchise in the prestigious Franchise Times Top 400 rankings published in the October issue of the trade publication. This honor underscores the company’s commitment to excellence in restoring residential and commercial properties impacted by fire, water, mold, storms, and other disasters for over fifty years.

Paul Davis operates as a one-stop shop for disaster damage and restoration. The company prides itself on its highly trained professionals, who are certified in emergency restoration, reconstruction, and remodeling, ensuring top-tier service for clients in need.

The Franchise Times Top 400 is an exclusive annual ranking of the largest U.S.-based franchise systems by global systemwide sales. This year’s report highlighted a modest growth of 1.2% in total revenue among the top franchises, achieving US$738.5 billion despite challenges presented by inflation and shifts in consumer spending patterns. Notably, the ten largest franchises collectively saw a sales increase of just 0.4%, with an additional $1.9 billion in revenue compared to the previous year.

Rich Wilson, Paul Davis president and CEO, expressed his gratitude for the recognition: “We are honored to be ranked in this prestigious publication once again and are excited to continue climbing the ranking list. This acknowledgment reflects our dedicated team and the trust our clients place in us.”

Founded in 1966, and acquired by FirstService Brands in 1997, Paul Davis has successfully expanded its footprint with 292 locations in the U.S. and 63 internationally, totaling 355 units as of Dec. 31, 2024. The company is proud to maintain a strong franchising presence, with 85% of its units operating under the franchise model. With a reported global sales figure of $1,493,67,539 and a sales growth rate of 5.7%, Paul Davis is poised for continued success and expansion.