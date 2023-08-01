Paul Davis Restoration Ranked Top 100 Best Floridian Companies

Paul Davis Restoration, Inc., based in Jacksonville, Florida, has been named one of Florida’s Best Companies To Work For by Florida Trend magazine for the 4th year in a row.

The annual Best Companies to Work for In Florida list is featured in the August issue of Florida Trend magazine. One hundred companies are ranked in small, medium, and large employer categories. Paul Davis Restoration is ranked No. 11 out of 26 for Florida’s best large companies—which must comprised of 250 or more employees.

“We are honored to have been chosen for this prestigious list once again,” said Rich Wilson, president and CEO of Paul Davis Restoration. “I thank all of our team members who continuously strive to make Paul Davis Restoration a great company to work for. We recruit, retain and deliver unique workplace environments for our employees and clients alike. We are in the business of helping those impacted by disaster and give peace-of -mind in their time of need.”

To participate in the ranking, companies and government entities were required to employ at least 15 workers in Florida and have been in operation at least one year. Companies that chose to participate underwent an evaluation of their workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems, and demographics. The process also included a survey to measure employee satisfaction. The combined scores determined the top companies and the final ranking.

The Best Companies to Work for In Florida program is managed by Florida Trend and Best Companies Group and is endorsed by the HR Florida State Council. Best Companies Group managed the registration, survey, and analysis and determined the final rankings. For a list of the 100 Best Companies to Work for In Florida, go to www.FloridaTrend.com/BestCompanies.

