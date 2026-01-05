Paul Davis Restoration Opens IICRC-Approved Training Center in Salt Lake City

January 5, 2026
Brandon Radmall of Paul Davis Restoration of Salt Lake City Showcases New Training Center
Brandon Radmall of Paul Davis Restoration of Salt Lake City Showcases New Training Center

Paul Davis Restoration opened an Institute of Inspection, Cleaning and Restoration Certification (IICRC)-approved training center in Salt Lake City. The facility expands the company’s national restoration training program and supports standardized, industry-certified education for restoration professionals across the Western region.

“Having a new training center that mirrors our much-lauded Jacksonville facility is a dream come true,” said Leslie Anderson, Paul Davis Restoration senior vice president of training and launch and IICRC immediate past chair. “We have created a new location for all team members in the western part of North America that makes travel more convenient and cost efficient for them.”

The new Salt Lake City training center is approved by IICRC and is designed to mirror the Paul Davis National Training Center at the company’s headquarters in Jacksonville, Florida. Like its Jacksonville counterpart, the facility will provide comprehensive, firsthand instruction in fire and water damage restoration, mitigation techniques, and industry standards, ensuring consistent, high-quality service across the Paul Davis network.

Housed within Paul Davis Restoration in Salt Lake City, the training center will serve franchisees and team members from across the region, offering both technical and operational education in a controlled, real-world training environment. Courses will follow IICRC standards and focus on applied learning that prepares restoration professionals for the complexities of real loss scenarios.

“This training center represents a major investment in our people and our industry,” said Brandon Radmall, owner of Paul Davis Restoration of Salt Lake City. “By creating an IICRC-approved facility modeled after the original Jacksonville training center, we’re bringing world-class education closer to our teams in the western region. The goal is simple: better training leads to better outcomes for homeowners, businesses, and communities when disaster strikes.”

Paul Davis Restoration’s training centers play a critical role in maintaining the company’s reputation for professionalism, technical expertise, and adherence to industry best practices. In addition to hands-on restoration training, the Salt Lake City facility will support ongoing education, certification courses, and professional development for restoration technicians, managers, and franchise owners.

The opening of the Salt Lake City training center underscores Paul Davis Restoration’s continued growth and its long-standing emphasis on education as a cornerstone of quality service delivery.

