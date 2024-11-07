Paul Davis Restoration of East Michigan Starts Non-Profit to Help Veterans Overcome Catastrophic Losses

Paul Davis Restoration of East Michigan is launching a new non-profit foundation to help U.S. military veterans who’ve suffered catastrophic losses at homes or businesses.

The new 501(c)(3) charitable tax-exempt organization Restoring Valor Foundation has a very specific mission: to provide financial and restorative support to rebuild homes, businesses and lives for U.S. military veterans in need who’ve suffered losses from fire, wind, storms and floods.

The Foundation will fill a critical need as many veterans face hardships after military service, often with little to no support in the event of uninsured or underinsured natural disaster losses.

The foundation will fund and provide restoration services in three key areas:

Home Restoration : Offering support for veterans whose homes have been damaged, covering insurance deductibles, and coordinating restoration efforts to help veterans and their families return to safe, livable conditions.

: Offering support for veterans whose homes have been damaged, covering insurance deductibles, and coordinating restoration efforts to help veterans and their families return to safe, livable conditions. Business Property Restoration : Helping veteran-owned businesses get back on their feet by addressing property damage and easing financial burdens related to restoration costs.

: Helping veteran-owned businesses get back on their feet by addressing property damage and easing financial burdens related to restoration costs. Keepsake Restoration: Rehabilitating treasured personal items like military medals, flags, photographs, and other mementos that hold deep personal value for veterans and their families.

“The Restoring Valor Foundation is our commitment to ensuring our veterans feel supported in their greatest time of need,” said Brian Thomas, Restoring Valor Foundation founder and Paul Davis Restoration of East Michigan CEO. “For me, this work honors not only their sacrifices but also a promise to make a difference—something that would have made my late father, a Vietnam veteran, proud.”

In recent months, the foundation has already embarked on several large projects benefiting U.S. veterans, including the restoration of veterans’ gravesites at Glen Eden Memorial Park in Livonia, Michigan, and the careful preservation of personal keepsakes at the Plymouth VFW and Mecosta, Michigan, VFW Posts. Each project underscores the foundation’s dedication to fostering resilience and restoring dignity to veterans affected by life-altering events.

Restoring Valor Foundation is sponsored by Paul Davis Restoration of East Michigan. This partnership ensures that all resources are used efficiently and effectively to serve veterans in need across Michigan and beyond.

To celebrate its launch and honor the veterans it serves, the Restoring Valor Foundation invites community members, veterans, and supporters to its inaugural fundraising event on Nov. 11, Veterans Day, from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Paul Davis Restoration of East Michigan’s Shelby Township headquarters. All proceeds from this event will go directly to the foundation’s mission of restoring hope and rebuilding lives. Admission is free, and food and drinks will be available from Mission BBQ.

Additionally, the foundation invites individual and corporate supporters to join its mission by donating, volunteering, or becoming partners in its restorative work.

“Together, we can significantly impact veterans’ lives by helping them recover from loss and regain their footing,” Thomas said.