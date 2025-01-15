Paul Davis Restoration Named Among the Top Franchises

Paul Davis Restoration was recognized as one of the top 500 franchises in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500®. The 2025 Franchise 500® ranks Paul Davis Restoration as No. 65 for its outstanding performance in areas including unit growth, financial strength and stability, and brand power.

Over its 46 years in existence, the Franchise 500® has become both a dominant competitive measure for franchisors and a primary research tool for potential franchisees. Paul Davis Restoration’s position on the ranking is a testament to its strength as a franchise opportunity.

“We are not only proud to be named to this prestigious list,” said Rich Wilson, Paul Davis Restoration, president and CEO, “but to continue to climb to the top on it is a special achievement for us.”

