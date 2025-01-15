Paul Davis Restoration Named Among the Top Franchises

January 15, 2025Cleanfax Staff
Paul Davis

Paul Davis Restoration was recognized as one of the top 500 franchises in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500®. The 2025 Franchise 500® ranks Paul Davis Restoration as No. 65 for its outstanding performance in areas including unit growth, financial strength and stability, and brand power.

Over its 46 years in existence, the Franchise 500® has become both a dominant competitive measure for franchisors and a primary research tool for potential franchisees. Paul Davis Restoration’s position on the ranking is a testament to its strength as a franchise opportunity.

“We are not only proud to be named to this prestigious list,” said Rich Wilson, Paul Davis Restoration, president and CEO, “but to continue to climb to the top on it is a special achievement for us.”

To view Paul Davis Restoration in the full ranking, click here.

Read Cleanfax Staff's Posts

Cleanfax Staff

Cleanfax provides cleaning and restoration professionals with information designed to help them manage and grow their businesses.

Follow Cleanfax Staff

Related Posts

ServiceMaster Restore

ServiceMaster Restore Named Among the Top Franchises

Awards / News
Hispanic businesswoman smiles while showing a document to a male associate.

Latino Small Business Owners Skew Younger

Business Management & Operations / News
normi-logo

NORMI Announces Upcoming Class Schedule for Early 2025

News
Ridgeline Roofing Restoration

Ridgeline Roofing & Restoration Receives Funding from Private Equity Firm Bertram Capital

Growth & Acquisitions / News
Neighborly logo

19 Neighborly Brands Named Among the Top Franchises

Awards / News
Belfor Franchise Group

Belfor Franchise Group Brands Honored in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500®

Awards / News

Share This Article

Join Our Newsletter

Expert Videos

Popular Content

Screenshot

Concrete Wars: Go to Battle With Ameripolish on Your Side

CoreLogic Straighttalk 800

Efficiency Meets Innovation: CoreLogic Revolutionizes Water Damage Restoration With Mitigate

ServiceMonster

ServiceMonster: All-in-One Client and Job Management Platform Built for Carpet and Floor Cleaners

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation: How to Turbocharge Your Restoration Project Strategies

Erin Hynum

Revolutionizing Restoration: Introducing the DryMAX XL Pro Dehumidifier

Polls

How much does your company invest annually to attend industry trade shows and conventions?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...