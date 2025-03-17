Paul Davis Restoration Adds 29 New Territories in 2024

March 17, 2025
Paul Davis Restoration

Paul Davis Restoration Inc. concluded 2024 with 29 new territories awarded, 23 in the United States and six in Canada bringing its current total of locations to 356. The company is planning for another year of growth, and Paul Davis is increasingly adopting sustainable materials and processes, such as biodegradable cleaning agents and energy-efficient equipment, to meet the growing demand for environmentally conscious services.

With the rise in natural disasters, a growing focus on pre-disaster planning, risk evaluations, and emergency response services has emerged. To that point Paul Davis became a US$1 million sponsor of The American Red Cross in 2024 and continues to support the charity with Blood Drives, installation of smoke alarms, and participation in other important joint initiatives.

In addition to growth achievements Paul Davis is known for its state-of-the-art training facility in Jacksonville, Florida. The training focuses on a series of hands-on modules, each demonstrating advanced mitigation, restoration, and contents cleaning methods using the latest equipment and advanced technology. Training takes place in two large theater-style classrooms with state-of-the-art audiovisual systems. The center reflects the vision of Leslie Anderson, Paul Davis senior vice president of training and launch, and who is also on IICRC’s executive committee.

“Our franchise development efforts this year reflect a commitment not only to growth, but to the enthusiasm of many of our strong franchisees who are acquiring more territories and opening new markets,” said Rich Wilson, Paul Davis CEO and president.

