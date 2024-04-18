Paul Davis Installs Smoke Alarms With American Red Cross

Paul Davis Restoration is volunteering for Sound the Alarm, an American Red Cross national movement held each spring, to install free smoke alarms in neighborhood homes. The events are part of the Home Fire Campaign, founded in 2014 by the Red Cross to respond to the fact that every day seven people die in home fires—most often in homes without working smoke alarms.

“Spreading awareness about fire safety with the Red Cross was a very meaningful and rewarding experience for me,” said Randall Minor, Paul Davis of North Florida estimator. “As someone who sees fire damage on a regular basis, I can tell you that the devastation caused by a fire can ruin more than just someone’s property.”

“Not everyone is fortunate enough to live in a home with properly installed, functional smoke detectors,” said Barry A’Hearn, Paul Davis of the Iowa-Corridor emergency recovery coordinator. “In my position I see too often how destructive home fires can be; we try help make sure the destruction is limited to property damage and not life and limb.”

In January, Paul Davis pledged $500,000 to the American Red Cross Annual Disaster Giving Program. The donation aims to ensure the organization is prepared to meet the needs of people affected by disasters.

For more information on the Sound the Alarm program, click here.