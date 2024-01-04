Paul Davis Restoration Donates $500K to Red Cross

January 4, 2024Cleanfax Staff
Paul Davis Restoration and Red Cross

The American Red Cross has recognized Paul Davis Restoration, a nationwide network of nearly 350 franchises, headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, for its pledge of $500,000 to the Annual Disaster Giving Program (ADGP). By making a proactive donation to Red Cross Disaster Relief, Paul Davis Restoration helps ensure the organization is prepared to meet the needs of people affected by disasters big and small across the United States.

The Red Cross responds to more than 60,000 disasters across the country every year—mobilizing a team every eight minutes—providing relief, comfort, and hope to people during what can be the worst days of their lives. As large disasters like wildfires, tornados, and hurricanes increase in frequency and intensity, donations from ADGP members continue to fuel Red Cross readiness and build response capacity in times of crisis.

“We count on ADGP members like Paul Davis Restoration because they understand the importance of being prepared before a disaster strikes so we can respond immediately,” said Anne McKeough, American Red Cross chief development officer. “We’re extremely grateful for Paul Davis Restoration’s donation, which will help ensure we can continue to build our capacity and resources ahead of time, keep up with the pace of frequent disasters and assist people in their darkest hours.”

“There really is no better sponsorship match for us in 2024,” said Darren Impson, Davis Restoration of Tampa president and owner. Impson also heads up the company’s franchisee advisory council, where he proposed the idea of a national sponsorship with the American Red Cross. “My office and team have been collaborating with the Red Cross locally for several years. Both organizations, Paul Davis Restoration, and the American Red Cross, have seen a massive uptick in disasters in the past few years. As our business has grown due to this demand, the American Red Cross has also experienced increased demand for funds to continue their excellent work.”

“We are thrilled to embark on a meaningful sponsorship with the American Red Cross, as our mutual dedication to providing extraordinary care while serving people in their time of need aligns seamlessly,” added Rich Wilson, President and CEO of Paul Davis Restoration.

Paul Davis Restoration has established their own fundraising site with the goal of increasing their overall donation to the American Red Cross from their initial $500,000 to a total of $1,000,000. To help them reach this goal please go to the Red Cross donation webpage. All proceeds will go to the American Red Cross.

Read Cleanfax Staff's Posts

Cleanfax Staff

Cleanfax provides cleaning and restoration professionals with information designed to help them manage and grow their businesses.

Follow Cleanfax Staff

Related Posts

Pacific Floorcare logo

Pacific Floorcare Appoints New VP

New Hires and Appointments / News
Bryan McMurray

Mold Medics Announces New Brand Leader

New Hires and Appointments / News
Manager with stressed worker

Workplace Concerns to Consider in 2024

Business Management & Operations / Leadership Tips / News
November/December 2023 Cleanfax

What You Might Have Missed in Our November/December 2023 Issue

News
Theft

Restoration Business Loses Thousands From Theft Over Holiday Weekend

News
Orlando, Florida

Chem-Dry Announces Opening of New Florida Location

Growth & Acquisitions / News

Share This Article

Join Our Newsletter

Expert Videos

Popular Content

CoreLogic

CoreLogic: Spearheading Innovation and Technology in the Restoration Industry

Insurance_Webinar_600x300_CF

Insurance Restoration Strategies Unlocked: How to Identify & Conquer Top Challenges in the Industry

AI sales

Is AI Going to Be the Death of the Salesperson?

Grow your social media

The Digital Marketing Demystified Series—Part 2: Grow Your Business with Social Media

Digital Marketing - Part 1

The Digital Marketing Demystified Series—Part 1: World Class Email Marketing

Polls

In which of the following ways do you plan to use or currently use artificial intelligence (AI) to positively impact your cleaning or restoration business? (You can choose more than one answer.)

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...