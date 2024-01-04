Paul Davis Restoration Donates $500K to Red Cross

The American Red Cross has recognized Paul Davis Restoration, a nationwide network of nearly 350 franchises, headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, for its pledge of $500,000 to the Annual Disaster Giving Program (ADGP). By making a proactive donation to Red Cross Disaster Relief, Paul Davis Restoration helps ensure the organization is prepared to meet the needs of people affected by disasters big and small across the United States.

The Red Cross responds to more than 60,000 disasters across the country every year—mobilizing a team every eight minutes—providing relief, comfort, and hope to people during what can be the worst days of their lives. As large disasters like wildfires, tornados, and hurricanes increase in frequency and intensity, donations from ADGP members continue to fuel Red Cross readiness and build response capacity in times of crisis.

“We count on ADGP members like Paul Davis Restoration because they understand the importance of being prepared before a disaster strikes so we can respond immediately,” said Anne McKeough, American Red Cross chief development officer. “We’re extremely grateful for Paul Davis Restoration’s donation, which will help ensure we can continue to build our capacity and resources ahead of time, keep up with the pace of frequent disasters and assist people in their darkest hours.”

“There really is no better sponsorship match for us in 2024,” said Darren Impson, Davis Restoration of Tampa president and owner. Impson also heads up the company’s franchisee advisory council, where he proposed the idea of a national sponsorship with the American Red Cross. “My office and team have been collaborating with the Red Cross locally for several years. Both organizations, Paul Davis Restoration, and the American Red Cross, have seen a massive uptick in disasters in the past few years. As our business has grown due to this demand, the American Red Cross has also experienced increased demand for funds to continue their excellent work.”

“We are thrilled to embark on a meaningful sponsorship with the American Red Cross, as our mutual dedication to providing extraordinary care while serving people in their time of need aligns seamlessly,” added Rich Wilson, President and CEO of Paul Davis Restoration.

Paul Davis Restoration has established their own fundraising site with the goal of increasing their overall donation to the American Red Cross from their initial $500,000 to a total of $1,000,000. To help them reach this goal please go to the Red Cross donation webpage. All proceeds will go to the American Red Cross.