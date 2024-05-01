ACI Names Nouryon, Stepan Executives as Board Officers

May 1, 2024Cleanfax Staff
Suzanne Carroll and Sean Moriarty

Suzanne Carroll, Nouryon senior vice president, home and personal care, is the newly elected vice chair of the American Cleaning Institute (ACI) board of directors, joined by Sean Moriarty, Stepan Co. vice president and general manager, surfactants, as ACI board treasurer.

The board elected its new officers and five new directors at its latest meeting.

The executives from across the cleaning product supply who joined the board include:

  • Rene Garza, Planetary Health Biosolutions, Novonesis senior vice president
  • Christian MacIver, Pilot Chemical Co. president and COO
  • Easwar Ranganathan, Shell Chemicals LP general manager, marketing
  • Martina Spinatsch, Henkel Consumer Brands, North America senior vice president, research and development
  • Charlie Zimmer, Dow Inc. senior global business director, industrial solutions.

New members of the Board’s Executive Committee include:

  • Rene Garza, Planetary Health Biosolutions, Novonesis senior vice president
  • Sean Moriarty, Stepan Co. vice president and general manager, surfactants
  • Erik Roberts, Procter & Gamble senior vice president, global fabric and home care purchasing.

The complete Board roster is available here.

