ATI Restoration Promotes Erin Moore Regional Manager in Atlanta

April 30, 2024Cleanfax Staff
Erin Moore

ATI Restoration LLC promoted Erin Moore to the role of regional manager for the Atlanta office.

Moore most recently held the position of office manager, helping the ATI team in the Atlanta office become a top-performing branch for the company.

“With her blend of industry knowledge, proven service skills, a focus on proactive communications with clients and employees, a drive for continuous learning, and unwavering determination, Erin has continued to make a positive impact on our business,” said Vincent Patane, ATI vice president of residential services. “She has demonstrated a proven commitment to her team and the company as we grow across Georgia.”

Moore’s current responsibilities include managing the administrative staff, oversight of finances, assisting in sales efforts, and facilitating communications between contractors and clients to ensure restoration with professionalism and empathy during difficult times.

As a teen, Moore began her professional career at Metro Contents, a family business involved in building, restoring, and collecting antique furniture. She was promoted to Office Manager at Metro Contents in 2011.

In 2014, joined Universal Restoration as a project coordinator focusing on program compliance, estimate reviews, and other responsibilities for the emergency services and restoration company. Universal Restoration later became Response Team 1, then Venturi Restoration, a company that was acquired by ATI in 2023. After leaving Venturi, Moore spent a brief time honing her sales skills at a fitness company. With a desire to get back into restoration, she joined ATI in 2022.

