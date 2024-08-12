Paul Davis Earns Spot Among Florida’s Top 100 Companies to Work For

Paul Davis Restoration of Jacksonville has been named one of Florida’s Best Companies To Work For by Florida Trend Magazine for the fifth consecutive year. The annual list is featured in the August issue of Florida Trend Magazine, in which 100 companies are ranked in small, medium, and large employer categories. This year, Paul Davis Restoration ranked No. 19 out of 45 on Florida’s best, midsize companies comprising of 50 to 249 employees. Paul Davis Restoration currently has 344 locations across the U.S. and employs 6,700 workers.

“We are honored to have been chosen for this prestigious list once again,” said Rich Wilson, Paul Davis Restoration president and CEO. “Every team member plays a pivotal role in delivering the best client experience, and their efforts contribute to our overall workplace culture. When the well-being and success of our team are at the forefront, we all flourish. This recognition reiterates our commitment to cultivating a strong work environment, and we’re grateful for our dedicated employees who are always ready to help those impacted by disaster.”

To participate in the ranking, companies or government entities were required to employ at least 15 workers in Florida and have been in operation for at least one year. Companies that chose to participate underwent an evaluation of their workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems, and demographics. The process also included a survey to measure employee satisfaction. The combined scores determined the top companies and the final ranking.