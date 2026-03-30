Patrick DaSilva of Excel Honored with the 2026 Dick Bernson Award

The MidSouth Cleaning and Restoration Association (MCRA) named Patrick DaSilva of Excel Cleaning and Restoration Supplies as the recipient of the 2026 Dick Bernson Award, recognizing his outstanding contributions to MCRA and the cleaning and restoration industry.

“Receiving the Bernson award during the 50th anniversary of this incredible association is truly humbling,” DaSilva said. “To be recognized by an organization built by pioneers, sustained by leaders, and carried forward by people who care deeply about the cleaning and restoration industry means more to me than I can express. This award isn’t just a reflection of one person’s work, it represents the mentors who shared their wisdom, the colleagues who pushed standards higher, and the legacy members who built the foundation we all stand on today.”

The Dick Bernson Award is the highest honor the association bestows and highlights those who have dedicated themselves to advancing the industry. Named in honor of the founding president of MCRA, the Dick Bernson Award celebrates individuals whose leadership, professional excellence, and dedication have significantly advanced the science and professionalism of the cleaning and restoration industry, as well as the mission of the Midsouth Cleaning and Restoration Association. Bernson’s legacy includes establishing the MidSouth Professional Cleaners Association in 1976 and fostering a culture of collaboration, integrity, and professionalism that continues today.