PathoSans Honors Women’s Voices for the Earth

PathoSans, distributor of environmentally friendly cleaner and sanitizer for both industrial and commercial use, has named Women’s Voices for the Earth (WVE) the recipient of its In Good Company Award.

PathoSans’ In Good Company Award recognizes organizations for their corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives. WVE, a nonprofit dedicated to advocating for women’s health and the environment, was recognized for its long-standing efforts to educate others, increase transparency, and help improve the safety of cleaning chemicals.

“This award recognizes WVE’s commitment to advancing sustainability and championing the health and well-being of women and communities,” said Ken Campbell, PathoSans director of sales. “We applaud WVE for their tireless efforts in raising awareness about the intersection of women’s health, toxic chemicals, and sustainability.”