Participate in the 2024 Restoration Benchmarking Survey [Special Prize Opportunity!]

March 20, 2024Cleanfax Staff
2023 Carpet and Floor Cleaning Benchmarking Survey

It’s time for the 2024 Restoration Benchmarking Survey, and we need your help compiling the data and statistics your restoration colleagues need to know! This survey closes on Tuesday, April 2, so don’t wait to submit your answers and have your experience included in our annual industry snapshot, sponsored by Legend Brands.

Together, we can discover the cleaning and restoration industry’s biggest trends and business owners make data-driven moves that are guaranteed to lead to success and growth.

2024 restoration survey prize

In addition to contributing your insight to a highly influential survey, you could win a Dri-Eaz HEPA 700 Air Scrubber and Negative Air Machine, valued at $1,300! The survey should only take about 15 minutes, and upon completion, you will be entered to win the prize.

As cleaning and restoration industry leaders, your anonymous responses will help us develop a thorough report full of statistics, data, and details that you and your peers will use and trust for years to come.

Don’t miss out on this exclusive survey and the chance to win a great prize! Take the survey by following the link below.

From the whole team here at Cleanfax, thank you for your participation!

Use This Link to Take the Survey

Sponsored by:

LegendBrands_Dri-Eaz_color

Read Cleanfax Staff's Posts

Cleanfax Staff

Cleanfax provides cleaning and restoration professionals with information designed to help them manage and grow their businesses.

Follow Cleanfax Staff

Related Posts

Golden trophy awards

ABC Announces Award Winners

Awards / News
Marketing concept

Online Poll: How Would You Describe Your Marketing Efforts?

Business Management & Operations / Industry Research / News
Credit card purchase

2024 Consumer Debt Off to a Bad Start

News
International Cleaning Week 2024

Using International Cleaning Week to Your Own Advantage

Cleaning / ISSA / Marketing & Sales / News
ABC logo

ABC Releases Statement Regarding Executive Order on Apprenticeships

News
Jobber logo

Jobber Grants to Award $150,000 to Home Service Businesses

Awards / News

Share This Article

Join Our Newsletter

Expert Videos

Popular Content

CoreLogic

CoreLogic: Spearheading Innovation and Technology in the Restoration Industry

Insurance_Webinar_600x300_CF

Insurance Restoration Strategies Unlocked: How to Identify & Conquer Top Challenges in the Industry

AI sales

Is AI Going to Be the Death of the Salesperson?

Grow your social media

The Digital Marketing Demystified Series—Part 2: Grow Your Business with Social Media

Digital Marketing - Part 1

The Digital Marketing Demystified Series—Part 1: World Class Email Marketing

Polls

As a floor cleaning contractor, which of the following best describes your approach to marketing:

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...