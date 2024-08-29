Participate in the 2024 Carpet and Floor Cleaning Benchmarking Survey

August 29, 2024Cleanfax Staff
Cleanfax Carpet Cleaning-Benchmarking Survey

Take part in the 2024 Carpet and Floor Cleaning Benchmarking Survey and let your voice be heard in the industry! Your voice matters, and we have a reward for you!

Dri-Eaz DefendAir 400 HEFA Air ScrubberUpon completion of the survey, you will be entered to win a Dri-Eaz DefendAir 400 HEPA Air Scrubber, valued at $699, to use as part of your cleaning operation! The survey should take approximately 15 minutes to complete.

All individual answers are confidential and will be use for statistical purposes only. This survey closes on Friday, Oct. 11, so don’t wait to submit your answers and have your experience included in our annual industry snapshot, sponsored by Legend Brands.

Together, we can discover the carpet and floor cleaning industry’s biggest trends, and business owners can make data-driven moves that are guaranteed to lead to success and growth.

Don’t miss out on this exclusive survey and the chance to win a great prize!

Use this link to take the 2024 Carpet and Floor Cleaning Benchmarking Survey.

From the whole team here at Cleanfax, thank you for your participation!

Sponsored by:

Legend Brands logo

 

 

