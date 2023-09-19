Participate in the 2023 Carpet and Floor Cleaning Benchmarking Survey [Special Prize Opportunity!]

September 19, 2023Cleanfax Staff
2023 Carpet and Floor Cleaning Benchmarking Survey

It’s time for the 2023 Carpet and Floor Cleaning Benchmarking Survey, and we need your help compiling the data and statistics carpet and floor cleaners need to know! This survey closes on Friday, October 13, so don’t wait to submit your answers and have your experience included in our annual industry snapshot sponsored by Legend Brands.

Together, we can discover the industry’s biggest trends and help carpet and floor cleaners make data-driven moves that are guaranteed to lead to success and growth.

Survey prizes

In addition to contributing your insight to a highly influential survey, you could win a selection of top-rated Prochem and ODORx cleaning solutions valued at $1,200! The survey should take about 15 minutes and upon completion, you will be entered to win a prize package that includes two 40-pound pails of ultra-powerful Prochem Ultrapac Extreme prespray, two 40-pound pails of Prochem All Fiber Rinse (powder) with Residue Release Technology, and two 5-gallon pails of ODORx Un-Duz-It Unleashed, the industry’s #1 pet odor and stain solution.

As carpet and floor cleaning industry leaders, your anonymous responses will help us develop a thorough report full of statistics, data, and details that you and your peers have used and trusted for years.

Don’t miss out on this exclusive survey and the chance to win a great prize! Take the survey by following the link below.

From the whole team here at Cleanfax, thank you for your participation!

Use This Link to Take the Survey

Sponsored by:

Survey sponsors

